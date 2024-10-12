Virginia Tech Football: First Half Defensive MVP
Antwaun Powell-Ryland is by far the most valuable player on the Hokies’ defense this year.
Virginia Tech gets to the quarterback at a faster rate than any other ACC team in the country, and that’s due to having a havoc-maker like Antwaun Powell-Ryland rushing off of the edge. Brent Pry brought in Aeneas Peebles and Kelvin Gilliam to help the Hokies get to the quarterback. Now, Virginia Tech normally has multiple players getting past the offensive line on pass plays, and Antwaun Powell-Ryland is one of the reasons why.
He had four sacks against Old Dominion, in a big matchup against an in-state opponent. He’s broken countless records, and tied his record for most sacks in a game by a Virginia Tech Hokie, a record which is shared with Hall of Famer Bruce Smith.
Powell-Ryland has been a difference maker his entire career with the Hokies, and he's been especially motivated thie year to rach ten sacks after only having nine and a half last year. That's known too, espeically after teammate Cole Nelson saying, "He took those nine and a half sacks personally. He wanted [to have] ten."
He's one of the best pass rushers in the league, let alone the ACC, and some national outlets have outlined Powell-Ryland as a potential day one draft pick in the NFL.
Here’s what I had to say about Powell-Ryland earlier in the season:
”What more could be said about Antwaun Powell-Ryland, he’s one of the best pass rushers in the country, and has been on an absolute tear for the Hokies, wrecking havoc on offensive lines all across the country.
Powell-Ryland has already forced two fumbles on the year and sacked the quarterback seven times, both of which are top-five stats in the nation.
Antwaun should be a no-brainer All-ACC pick.”