Virginia Tech Football: Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key Says Quarterback Haynes King is Still "Day-to-Day"
Virginia Tech's upcoming opponent, Georgia Tech, was in absence of their star quarterback against No. 12 Notre Dame, which hurt the Jackets heavily. Georgia Tech started Zach Pryon, who made some good throws, but threw two interceptions on the day and was hurt by some questionable decisions made in the pocket.
Virginia Tech would highly benefit from playing their fourth backup quarterback of the year, after playing Marshall backup Stone Earle, Old Dominion backups Colton Joseph and Quinn Henicle, and Stanford backup Justin Lamson.
When asked about Haynes King's status ahead of the Jacket's matchup against Virginia Tech, Brent Key pushed back on anything that suggested King had been ruled out:
"All right, so Haynes is still day-to-day, okay? Mike told me before I came down here, that there's some report that someone had come out with on something or another that said that he's not playing. There's one person in the entire stratosphere that makes that call and that's myself. And there's been zero call made on that. Zero. Okay, he's day-to-day. Are we preparing the other guys to play? Yes. All right. Are we ruling him out? No. You heard it from the horse's mouth right there."
King has been an X-factor for the Yellow Jacket offense throughout the past two years after transferring from Texas A&M. Haynes has thrown for 4,410 yards in his time at Georgia Tech, accompanied by 1,090 rushing yards. King has accounted for fifty-one touchdowns, sixteen of which were on the ground, and seventeen interceptions.
Sixteen of those interceptions are from last year, however. King has improved in every stat as a quarterback, a higher completion percentage, more yards per attempt, less interceptions, sacks at a lower rate, and his highest quarterback rating in a full season.
After the conclusion of the Georgia Tech-Notre Dame game, Brent Key addressed the media and had this to say about King status:
"You know, it's, you know, you're going to get crazy and say day-to-day, but that's kind of what it is. I mean, you know, I don't know. I don't know where it's at as far as... it's not, it's not season-ending. I can tell you that. It's not a season-ending injury. You know, it's going to depend a lot upon just, you know, how quickly you can, you know, react and come, you know, ready, ready to roll."
