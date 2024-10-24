Virginia Tech Football: Georgia Tech's Brent Key Compares Hokies QB Kyron Drones to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts
Virginia Tech is going to be hosting Georgia Tech this Saturday in a big ACC matchup. The Hokies are hoping to pick up another win this weekend and keep their ACC title game hopes alive.
One of the key players in this game on Saturday is going to be Virginia Tech's QB Kyron Drones. Drones is probably the most dynamic quarterback that the Yellow Jackets have seen this year and his ability to beat you with his arm and his legs makes him dangerous. During his Thursday media availability, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key praised Drones dynamic ability and compared him to another dynamic quarterback:
"Yeah, anytime in football, especially college football, when you've got a quarterback that can do both and can break you down. Now, in the passing game, you're playing man-to -man coverage. You got guys turning their backs to the line of scrimmage. You got to be cage responsible in pass rush. So it takes a little bit of the freedom away from those guys to do things. But we've got to be responsible with that. But just his ability to run, he reminds me a lot of-- even with the size and the build and the way he carries himself, he reminds you of Jalen Hurts with what he does on the field, you know. The way he runs around is a big strong kid. You know, they're doing a good job with the concepts that he's throwing and who he's throwing to. And then they do a really good job in the run game, whether it be him, you know, on the quarterback run, a draw, a scramble, or some sort of a replay"
Key was the offensive line coach at Alabama while Hurts was the quarterback for the Crimson Tide.
Drones and this offense are going to face a Georgia Tech defense that is strong against the run, but they have a hard time getting pressure on the quarterback and have allowed explosive plays through the air. Will Drones be able to take advantage? That is going to be something to watch on Saturday.
