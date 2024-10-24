Virginia Tech Football: Three Storylines For Saturday's Game vs Georgia Tech
1. Will Haynes King Play?
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key has reiterated that quarterback Haynes King's status is still day-to-day, and the Yellow Jackets' star may be able to play against the Hokies:
"All right, so Haynes is still day-to-day, okay? Mike told me before I came down here, that there's some report that someone had come out with on something or another that said that he's not playing. There's one person in the entire stratosphere that makes that call and that's myself. And there's been zero call made on that. Zero. Okay, he's day-to-day. Are we preparing the other guys to play? Yes. All right. Are we ruling him out? No. You heard it from the horse's mouth right there."
At today's media availabilitym Key had this to say about King:
"And then Haynes, if we were to play right now, it'd be enough. I'm still going to keep him day -to -day, but I would say it's capital H hopeful that he would be able to go. But those things do have different timetables. He's improving every day. But hopeful goes closer to doubtful. But if it was something that definitely would be out right now, I would say it. But I'm still holding on hope. But I'm confident in the other guys too."
If King plays, the Hokies will be in a significantly worse position than that of backup quarterback Zach Pyron. Virginia Tech has played three backup quarterbacks this year, and the Hokies would match up much better against Pyron.
2. Can Antwaun Powell-Ryland Power Past A Strong Offensive Line?
Antwaun Powell-Ryland has had a monster year in pass rush, leading the FBS in sacks alongside San Diego State's Trey White. He had four sacks against Boston College, four sacks against Boston College, and recorded sack numbers against Vanderbilt, Miami, and Rutgers. The main criticism of Antwaun's big year has been the level of offensive lines that he has faced. In terms of sack percentage, Stanford is the 132nd ranked line in the country, Boston College is 125th, and Old Dominion is 117th.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland did not record a stat against Stanford, zero sacks and zero tackles. The two games where Powell-Ryland did rack up big sack numbers, he was playing against two bottom-fifty offensive lines in terms of the frequency of sacks. He has not faced a team like Georgia Tech. The best offensive line he has faced all year was Marshall's. He did not record a sack against Marshall. The Yellow Jackets allow sacks at less than half the rate that the Thundering Herd does.
3. Can Bhayshul Tuten Continue His Hot Streak?
Bhayshul Tuten has been one of the best players on the Hokies’ team the entire year. Last week, he ran for 266 yards against Boston College, and is set to face Georgia Tech, a run defense that is much improved from last year. Tuten could have a big game, but the Hokies may look to pass the ball more against the Jackets.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Basketball: Temple Transfer Hysier Miller No Longer With Program
Virginia Tech Football: Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key Says Quarterback Haynes King is Still "Day-to-Day"
How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Georgia Tech: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds