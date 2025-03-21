Virginia Tech Football: Here Are The Jersey Numbers For Incoming Freshmen and Transfers
Spring football is in full swing for Virginia Tech and there are a lot of newcomers to the program. The Hokies have 12 enrollees as freshman and 19 transfers and as they begin their first season in Blacksburg, they are going to be wearing new jersey numbers as well:
WR Donavon Greene - No. 3
DB Christian Ellis - No. 4
LB Jordan Bass - No. 6
DB Sherrod Covil - No. 7
WR Cameron Seldon - No. 9
QB Kelden Ryan - No. 12
RB Jeff Overton - No. 16
DB Tyson Flowers - No. 17
QB A.J. Brand - No. 18
DB Isaiah Cash - No. 18
DB Joseph Reddish - No. 21
WR Micah Matthews - No. 22
RB Braydon Bennett - No. 24
CB Isaiah Brown-Murray - No. 26
RB Marcellous Hawkins - No. 27
CB Knahlij Harrell - No. 28
CB Jahmari DeLoatch - No. 29
DL Ben Bell - No. 33
CB JoJo Crim - No. 35
LB Brett Clatterbaugh - No. 44
DL Sherrod Henderon - No. 52
OL Tomas Rimac - No. 55
OL Lucas Austin - No. 57
DL Zeke Chinwike - No. 58
OL Kyle Altuner - No. 62
DL James Djonkam - No. 66
OL Carter Stallard - No. 70
DL Christian Evans - No. 88
DL Arias Nash - No. 92
DL Jahzari Priester - No. 95
Earlier this week before practice got underway, Hokies head coach Brent Pry talked about how this spring will be different compared to past years due to having so many new faces:
"You know the spring to me is always a reload you know it's about fundamentals it's about guys you know identifying strengths and weaknesses, it's about planning, schemes, attempting to master your craft, do we have more questions this spring than last? You know, as thorough as you are in evaluating talent, whether it's a transfer or a high school player, there's still more to know once they're on your campus to get a closer look at these guys and how they can help us, how quickly they can help us. That's a big piece of it this spring."
