Virginia Tech Basketball: Where Do The Hokies Need To Rebuild In The Transfer Portal?
The Hokies have had a season to forget.
After a rollercoaster season, Virginia Tech is expected to lose some key players in the transfer portal. Mike Young countered the six departing players last year with five new faces moving to Blacksburg. Landing pieces like Tobi Lawal and Jaden Schutt brought light into a rather empty locker room. Rodney Brown Jr. was hoped to be developed in Blacksburg but is now following three other Hokies looking for a change of scenery.
Brown is joined by center Patrick Wessler and guards Jaydon Young and Brandon Rechsteiner in the transfer portal.
Mike Young's activity in the transfer portal is needed more than ever. Here are the areas the Hokies need to address the most this offseason.
Protecting The Paint
On top of losing Wessler, Mylyjael Poteat finished his final year of eligibility. While Tobi Lawal has rotated between power forward and center before, he needs to be active on the wing.
This is expected to be their top priority. The Hokies finished 14th in the ACC in rebounds per game but were second in rebounds allowed per game. There was a significant drop off from Tobi Lawal's seven boards per game down the depth chart. Virginia Tech's center rotation averaged fewer rebounds combined than Lawal.
If the Hokies can add some much needed height underneath the rim, more opportunities will open in Mike Young's fast-paced system.
Efficient Playmaking
Another area of deficiency this season was turnovers. Virginia Tech finished 17th in the ACC in both turnover margin and assist/turnover ratio. Mike Young has long been known for his emphasis on ball security. His 2024 squad averaged more turnovers than any other since he started at Virginia Tech in 2019.
Freshman Ben Hammond had promise scattered throughout the season. While he had his fair share of turnover issues, his flashes were some of the team's brightest. Young continuously mentioned how his quickness was changing the game for them whenever he stepped in front of a mic.
Pairing the former four-star recruit with an experienced guard would allow Young to continue to ease him into the game. Adding some rotational wings that can secure the ball, especially in the clutch, would also go a long way for the Hokies.
Volume, Pace, and Depth
The Hokies could benefit from an overhaul. Sometimes, a young core can be maintained and developed into a contending squad. However, this year's team had its share of experience. While they played some of their best basketball during ACC play, their out-of-conference performance at the start of the season hurt their potential.
Bringing in transfers with a similar profile to Ben Burnham's last offseason would go a long way. There's a wide variety of names yet to enter the portal, but players like Ryan Forrest and Jayden Brewer stand out early. Capitalizing on talent from smaller schools is the best course of action for a rebuilding program like Virginia Tech's.
Young is expected to have more resources available, with a raise in NIL funds according to Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68.
With this in mind, Virginia Tech may be able to bring in some bigger names, either in the ACC, or elsewhere across the nation.
Only time will tell what kind of interest the program will field from players. What's certain is that wherever the Hokies see a need, they have to be as aggressive as possible to fulfill it.