Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies Head Coach Mike Young Announces Staff Changes
This week has been a week of change at Virginia Tech and while some of the shakeup has been with players entering the transfer portal, Hokies head coach Mike Young announced this morning that there were going to be staff changes to the program:
Assistant coach Christian Webster and recruiting coordinator Blake Wetherington will not return for the 2025-26 season.
“We are grateful for Christian and Blake’s dedication and hard work during their time in Blacksburg,” Young said. “Christian has been a valuable part of our program for nearly a decade, and Blake made an immediate impact in his time with us. Both have bright futures ahead, and we wish them nothing but the best.
“As we move forward, we are evaluating every aspect of our program to position Virginia Tech men's basketball for long-term success. These changes reflect our commitment to that vision and present new opportunities for us to evolve with the current landscape of college athletics.”
Just this week, Virginia Tech has seen four players enter the transfer portal. Guards Brandon Rechsteiner, Jaydon Young, Rodney Brown Jr, and center Patrick Wessler all announced that they would be moving on from the program.
Rechsteiner played at Virginia Tech for two seasons, including 32 games this year which included 15 starts. He averaged 7.0 PPG on 37% shooting from the field and 30% from three. He led the Hokies in assists this season with 2.8 and is a former four-star recruit who chose the Hokies over LSU, Xavier, and Tennessee.
Jaydon Young had some big moments this season, scoring 26 points in a win over Syracuse and 27 points in a win over Miami. They were the only games in which he scored more than 14 points.
Rodney Brown Jr decided to enter the portal after spending one year with the program after transferring in from Cal. Brown played in 18 games this season, averaging 15.2 minutes per game and 4.1 PPG. During his lone season with the Golden Bears in 2023-2024, Brown played in 32 games, averaging 3.5 PPG in 14 minutes per game.
There was expected to be some portal movement for Virginia Tech and there could be more.
Wessler played in 31 games this season for Virginia Tech, averaging 3.9 PPG and 2.9 RPG in an average of 11 minutes per game.
This is going to be a big offseason for head coach Mike Young and his program. After the ACC Tournament loss to Cal, Young talked about how the big thing that was missing from this year's team was talent and how it had to get fixed quickly:
"A lot was missing. A lot was missing, just call it what it is. They are great kids and a pleasure to work with. We have to get more talented and we are going to quick, all right?"
There is no denying that this was not one of the more talented teams in the ACC and some credit should be given to Young for still being able to get this team to finish 10th in the ACC, ahead of where they were projected to be at the start of the season.
