Virginia Tech Football: Hokies 2025 Season Opener vs South Carolina Set For Sunday Primetime Kickoff
While all attention is on the transfer portal and the upcoming bowl game vs Minnesota, the date of next year's season opener vs South Carolina was officially set last night with the release of the SEC Schedule. While it had been speculated, it is now confirmed that Virginia Tech's season opener in the Aflac Kickoff in Atlanta, GA vs South Carolina will be on Sunday, Aug. 31st. This is going to be one of the most anticipated games of the first weekend of the college football season and playing on Sunday night is going to be a huge chance for the program.
Of course the obvious headline in this game is going to be South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer coaching against his fathers team. Frank Beamer is the greatest coach in the history of Virginia Tech and there is certain to be a lot of talk in the lead up to this game about his son coaching against the Hokies.
While Virginia Tech is not going to have the same amount of hype that it received ahead of the 2024 season, South Carolina is going to enjoy plenty. The Gamecocks were one of the hottest teams in the country down the stretch of this season and made a case to be in the College Football Playoff at the end. They are going to return quarterback LaNorris Sellers and standout defensive end Dylan Stewart and may just start the year in the top 10. The Hokies on the other hand have been one of the hardest-hit teams when it comes to transfer portal entries and their roster is going to look a lot different when the two teams kick off the season at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
South Carolina leads the all-time series 11-7 between the two teams, but they have not met since 1991. Virginia Tech has not beaten South Carolina since 1974.
