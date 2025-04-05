Virginia Tech Football: Hokies' Bhayshul Tuten Completes Top-30 Visit with the Dallas Cowboys
Bhayshul Tuten has wrapped up his visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Hokies' star running back remains the only Hokie with top-30 visits lined up. Dallas has running back higher than most teams do on their list of needs. Their additions of Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams have provided depth, but they're still heavily present in the draft's market of backs.
Tuten was one of the first confirmed visits for Dallas. It's safe to say his combine raised every coaches' eyebrows, but he'll have heavy competition to win over Jerry Jones. Four backs were hosted at the team's Dallas Day on Friday, highlighted by Ashton Jeanty and Ollie Gordon II.
Three more backs have been confirmed to join Tuten for the team's 30 allotted national visits. Omarion Hampton, Quinshon Judkins, and TreVeyon Henderson are all elite talents that Dallas will keep a close eye on. However, Tuten's biggest advantage is already testing better than them on a national stage.
Another key aspect of Tuten's draft stock is his usage. Tuten saw over 20 carries just three times this season and totaled 183. Only two running backs amongst the nation's top-30 leading rushers had fewer carries than him. Tuten's 6.3 yards per carry also ranked second amongst the ACC's top-10 rushers.
Tuten has described himself as a do-it-all back, but scouts continue to worry about his fumbling troubles. Over the last two seasons, Tuten has put the ball on the ground nine times. He's only lost it twice, but it sticks out like a sore thumb when this class has talent like TreVeyon Henderson, who hasn't fumbled once in his four-year career.
As for Tuten's fit in Dallas, he'd likely be joined by another back later in the draft. Dallas likes backs who can carry defenders with them mid-run. Tuten runs strong, but his speed is his best weapon. If they decide to go with the Blacksburg product, he'd likely be paired with a power back on day three.
This might not be the worst thing for Tuten. Another concern scouts have is his ability in pass protection. He's not an incapable blocker, but it doesn't stand out as much on his tape as it does for some other backs. Tuten has elite athleticism but would still benefit from learning the game alongside other backs.
Whoever Dallas does go with, they'll have competition from the moment they step on the field. Their new offensive coordinator, Klayton Adams, has emphasized how much the team wants to run the ball alongside newly minted head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
If they don't grab a runner on day one, Tuten could be the perfect value pick for the Cowboys on day two. Tuten has one more visit confirmed with the Steelers, but the date remains unknown. This is one of the most dynamic runners in the draft and would be a great fit with America's team.