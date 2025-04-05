Virginia Tech Football: Hokies' Bhayshul Tuten Completes Top-30 Visit with the Dallas Cowboys

Bhayshul Tuten is the biggest riser at RB in the 2025 NFL Draft.



Boasts 228 missed tackles forced with 46 TDs in the last three years. 18% explosive run rate and also a beast in the red zone. Fumbles are of concern (5 in 2024). Pass pro/receiving is average.



Day 2 talent, imo. pic.twitter.com/2KFZsVa7Cp