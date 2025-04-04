Pair of 2026 Virginia Tech Targets Receive Crystal Ball Predictions to Land With the Hokies
Virginia Tech is one week away from its spring game, and while the main focus might be on the field, recruiting is also starting to take shape. The Hokies have one big commitment so far in the class, but are looking to continue to build out the 2026 class. Just recently, two Virginia Tech targets have received 247Sports crystal ball predictions to land with the Hokies.
The first one to discuss is for three-star tight end William Vaughn. Vaughn is a 6'3 225 LBS prospect who plays at King Mountain High School in North Carolina and he picked up two Crystal ball predictions to end up in Blacksburg. One prediction is from Hale McGranahan, a South Carolina insider and the other is from JC Shurburtt, who also covers South Carolina. It looks like it is a battle the Hokies and the Gamecocks coming down the stretch and if the Crystal picks are to be believed, Brent Pry and Virginia Tech have the lead.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Vaughn is the No. 580 prospect in the country, No. 29 tight end in the country, and the No. 28 prospect in the state of North Carolina.
The other Crystal Ball prediction comes from 247Sports analyst Brian Dohn. He has put in a prediction for Virginia Tech to 2026 linebacker Joshua Pittman. Pittman plays at King's Fork High School in Suffolk, VA and holds other offers from Charlotte, East Carolina, Indiana, Michigan State, Pitt, Syracuse, and West Virginia, among others.
Now it should be noted that Crystal Ball predictions are not always correct, but the Hokies seem to be trending in the right direction for both prospects.
When it comes to the 2026 class, Virginia Tech recently got good news for one of their top targets, four-star quarter Jett Thomalla.
Thomalla announced his top five schools, and the Hokies are one of the five finalists for the talented QB from Omaha, NE. The other finalists were Iowa State, Arizona, Duke, and Missouri. Thomalla recently received a 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction to land with Iowa State, so the Cyclones might be the favorites in this recruitment.
According to 247Sports, Thomalla is a four-star prospect, the No. 231 player in the country, the No. 16 QB in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Nebraska. He would be a huge addition to the QB room if the Hokies can pull the surprise and beat out the other four schools for him.
The Hokies are already off to a strong start in the 2026 class and have the commitment of four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren, who committed to Virginia Tech during the Under Armour All-American Bowl.
Warren officially committed to the Hokies over Duke, Wake Forest, and Georgia Tech. Warren becomes the first commitment for Virginia Tech in the 2026 recruiting class and will be a nice building block for Brent Pry and this staff. The Hokies have done a nice job at recruiting the wide receiver position as of late and Warren becomes the latest talented pass catcher to commit to Virginia Tech.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 301 player in the country, the No. 48 wide receiver, and the No. 7 player in the state of South Carolina.
Here is the scouting report on Warren courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who compares Warren to former Miami and current Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton:
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network. Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads. However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes. Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
Related Links
Elite Five Star EDGE Set to Visit Virginia Tech For The First Time Next Thursday
Virginia Tech Basketball: Ben Hammond and Tyler Johnson Announce Their Return For Next Season
Virginia Tech Softball: Hokies Look to Extend Win Streak Against NC State Wolfpack in Weekend Series