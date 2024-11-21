Virginia Tech Football: Hokies DC Mentioned as Potential Candidate for NFL Job
Blacksburg, VA -- Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve is among a list of potential young coaches to be on the radar for an NFL job.
NFL coaches are only getting younger. Bill Belichick (72) is out of a job. Pete Carroll (73) might be done, and Mike McCarthy (61) could be out as the Cowboys' head coach after this year.
To quote Tom Pelissero:
"Many NFL owners are still inclined to search for The Next Sean McVay-- the rising young coach who could solidify the pivotal franchise role for a decade or more. In the seven cycles since the Rams hired McVay in 2017, nearly half of all head-coaching hires leaguewide (24 of 50, 48%) have come from the same demographic -- under age 45 with no previous NFL head-coaching experience"
According to Pelissero, Chris Marve is on a short list with some other college coaches as potential candidates for an NFL job.
The list also includes P.J. Fleck, Ryan Walters, Ross Douglas, Matt Drinkall, Josh Gattis, Cortez Hankton, Brian Hartline, Eric Henderson, Robert Livingston, D'Anton Lynn, Brennan Marion, Lincoln Riley, Glenn Schumann, Jay Valai, and Al Washington.
Marve joined the Virginia Tech staff in 2022 as a defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach after serving as Florida State's linebacker coach. He has spent more than ten years coaching in the NCAA after playing for Vanderbilt from 2007 to 2011. Marve started as a quality control coach and a graduate assistant at Vanderbilt in 2014.
There's no distinct job that stands out for Marve, but he has built an impressive resume in his time at Virginia Tech. Under Marve's tutelage, Antwaun Powell-Ryland has thirteen sacks, the second most in the country, and the Hokies' defense is one of the best in the ACC.
