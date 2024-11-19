Virginia Tech Football: Brent Pry Updates Kyron Drones' and Bhayshul Tuten's Health Status
Blacksburg, Vir-- In Brent Pry's weekly press conference, he addressed the statuses of Virginia Tech's dynamic star backfield players.
This week, Pry declared Kyron Drones, Bhayshul Tuten, and Malachi Thomas to be questionable, marking the third week where both Drones and Tuten were labeled as questionable before the Hokie's game that week.
Two weeks ago against Syracuse, Virginia Tech was without both Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten in seperate, unrelated injuries. Drones would then come back the week after against Clemson to man the Hokies' offense which ultimately fell short against the Tigers. Tuten, however, was extremely limited in his time against Clemson and only had four carries for zero yards, in what was an abysmal offensive day for Virginia Tech.
Now, as it seems, the Hokies could have a full-strength backfield for the first time since the Hokies' win against Georgia Tech, where Tuten did suffer an injury later in the game, but he ran for eighty yards on seventeen carries, a fairly normal workload for the Hokies' star running back.
This season, the Hokies have been on fire when both Drones and Tuten are healthy. Against Stanford, Tuten ran for 73 yards to accompany Kyron Drones' 201 passing yards, one of just two games where Drones has thrown for more than two hundred yards. Against Boston College, Bhayshul Tuten broke the record for most rushing yards in a game by a Virginia Tech player with 266, Kyron Drones was healthy in that game.
Virginia Tech will need both Drones and Tuten against Duke as that game is projected to be a close matchup. The Blue Devils currently stand at 7-3, tied for the fourth best overall record in the ACC.
