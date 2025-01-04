Virginia Tech Football: Hokies fall in Duke's Mayo Bowl 24-10, Officially Ending The Disappointing 2024 Season
A chilly wind blew through the seats at Bank of America Stadium as Minnesota fans excitedly downed spoonfuls of mayo and the Hokie faithful sulked in their seats. Head coach P.J . Fleck improved his bowl game record to 6-0 and was promptly rewarded with a Duke's Mayo Bath to celebrate Minnesota's 24-10 victory over Virginia Tech.
With a minute left to go in the first quarter, the Hokies struck first earning a lead of 7-0. However, the Golden Gophers carried the momentum throughout the second quarter, scoring three touchdowns to lead the Hokies 21-7. Things looked dismal for Tech, however, redshirt sophomore John Love reinvigorated the Hokie fanbase with an impressive 60-yard field goal. Unfortunately, it was not enough to bring the Hokies to victory as a scoreless third quarter and 44-yard field goal from Dragan Kiesch in the fourth solidified Minnesota's win.
After ending the 2024 season with an undisclosed injury, Kyron Drones was not available for the bowl game. Instead, the Hokie squad turned to Colin Schlee and William 'Pop' Watson III, who worked in tandem to record 10-of-18 completed passes for 149 passing yards.
Watson had been a strong force for the Hokies during their final three games of the 2024 season after both Drones and Schlee suffered injuries, but unfortunately the freshman quarterback's relative inexperience at the college level was maximized when put against Golden Gopher Max Brosmer. Brosmer, who is expected to appear in the NFL draft this year, completed 18-of-29 passes for 211 yards and set a program record for total completions in a season with 268-of-403 for 2,828 yards.
Watson put up a strong fight but frankly stood little chance against one of the best quarterbacks in Minnesota's history. Moreover, the Hokie squad was without many strong contributors as they entered the transfer portal, including linebacker Keli Lawson and offensive tackle Xavier Chaplin. Star running back Bhayshul Tuten, who rushed for a single-game school record of 266 yards earlier this season, was also absent due to injury. In his place was freshman Tyler Mason, who had played only one game prior. Without the expertise of Tuten in the running back room, the Hokies struggled, recording four yards rushing in the first half.
It was a bitter ending to an up-and-down 2024 season, however there is promise for the future as Tech's young talent continues to improve and new talent is added from the transfer portal.
