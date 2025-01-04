Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Kicker John Love Breaks Duke’s Mayo Bowl Record
John Love must have caught the eye of some NFL scouts before halftime last night at the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Hokie kicker knocked a 60-yarder beast of a kick through the uprights as time expired in the first half. Not only was the kick a personal best for John Love, it was a Duke’s Mayo Bowl record.
The Duke’s Mayo Bowl record for longest field goal kick was formerly held by fellow Hokie kicker, Brian Johnson, who held the record from 2019 to 2025. Johnson had a 54-yard kick in the Hokies’ loss against Kentucky. Ironically, this kick for John Love was similarly bittersweet. At the time, the kick brought the Hokies within eleven points, but from that moment at the end of the first half, the Hokies would go scoreless.
Love’s kick was a highlight in a game that was otherwise not much of fun for Hokies’ fans. Pop Watson finished the game 8-for-12 with 81 passing yards and an interception, Collin Schlee finished 2-for-6 with 68 yards and no touchdowns, Ayden Greene finished with 118 all purpose yards on 8 touches, and Keylen ‘Brodie’ Adams finished with 61 all-purpose yards on two touches.
The Hokies’ loss in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl marks the second time out of the past five full seasons that Virginia Tech has been the loser of the game. The Hokies are the second team to do this as the Louisville Cardinals had the same fortune in 2014 and 2011.
Not including the COVID-19 year where less than two thousand people could attend, this is the lowest attendance in a Duke’s Mayo Bowl game ever. There was only 31,927 fans in the stands, breaking the record for lowest attendance in the game from Wake Forest and Texas A&M in 2017. That game had 32,784 attendees.
There were plenty of records set in that game as well despite the attendance. That game holds the record for most points scored in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, most total yards, most passing yards, and most passing touchdowns by an individual.
