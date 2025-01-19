Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Offense Has The Blueprint For A Strong Rushing Attack in 2025
The identity of Virginia Tech's offense was pretty clear last season. They had one of the best running backs in the country with Bhayshul Tuten and a dynamic runner at the quarterback position with Kyron Drones. Drones injuries prevented him from playing down the stretch, but Tuten finished among the nation's rushing leaders and Virginia Tech was 5th in the ACC in rushing. Offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen and Kyron Drones were going to be back for the Hokies in 2025, but one of the priorities this offseason was to find guys able to replace Tuten and keep the strong rushing attack alive. While there was not a running back of Tuten's caliber available in the portal, Virginia Tech was able to identify three running backs to come in next season and it looks like the offense is preparing to have a run-heavy approach, which would play to its strengths.
This past season did not live up to expectations, but if you watched Virginia Tech a couple of seasons ago, you know that Drones has the capability of being an elite runner. In 2023, he ran for 818 yards and five touchdowns and was one of the top dual-threats in the country. If he is healthy next season, I think there is going to be a lot of running for Drones.
Then there is the three running backs that Virginia Tech has brought in.
Terion Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.
Braydon Bennett has spent the past five seasons with the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and was their leading rusher this past season. In his career, Bennett has 321 carries for 1,954 yards and 24 touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. According to Pro Football Focus, Bennett finished with a 79.1 grade in 417 snaps. It was the second-highest grade on Coastal Carolina's offense. He finished with a 68.9 grade in 2023 in 291 snaps. His highest grade came in 2021 when he finished with a 79.5 grade in 313 snaps. The 6'2 215 LBS running back is experienced and a tough runner who will add experience to the running back room, while also being a potential starter.
Marcellous Hawkins’ only offer out of high school was to Central Missouri State, and the running back took it.
Per Central Missouri State Athletics:
”Played for head coach Carter Whitson at Putnam City High School…Co-Offensive Player of the Year, all-state honorable mention and first team all-conference in 2021…As a senior, posted 1,368 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, 1,248 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs…Also played basketball and competed in track and field.”
I think it is likely you see a rotation of these three backs and either Stewart or Bennett starts. They all complement each other well and have a pathway to make an impact.
The offensivel line is going to be key in determining how effective this rushing attack is. The Hokies are losing key players such as Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore, but they have a new offensive line coach in former West Virginia OL coach Matt Moore and he has brought some of his former players with him in hopes of quickly getting the OL on track in Blacksburg.
Just a few days after hiring Moore, the Hokies landed one of the top offensive linemen from the transfer portal, who just so happens to have been coached by Moore at West Virginia. Tomas Rimac was the starting left guard for West Virginia this past season, but he announced that he is going to be transferring to Virginia Tech.
According to Pro Football Focus, Rimac played 937 total snaps at left guard this past season and finished with a 77.1 overall offensive grade, including a very good 86.3 run-blocking grade. He finished with a 63.4 grade in 690 snaps in 2023 and a 68.9 grade in 440 snaps in 2022. He should be a plug-and-play starter for an offensive that is returning quarterback Kyron Drones and landed Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart in the portal. While the loss of Bhayshul Tuten will be felt, Stewart, Drones, and Rimac provide the blueprint for a strong running game.
Health is always going to be key, but there is the blueprint for a strong running game for the Hokies this season.
Additional Links:
How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Louisville: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Livestream
Coastal Carolina Transfer Running Back Braydon Bennett Commits to Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Become Latest ACC School to Offer Talented 2027 QB Kevin Parker