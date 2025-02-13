Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Officially Release Team GPA
Blacksburg, Vir — As it seems now, it’s starting to become a trend among college football teams, and college athletic teams in general, to publically release their team’s GPA. Especially in college basketball, posts like these always cause controversy on social media, but the Hokies’ post was almost without any controversy.
The Hokies boasted an impressive 3.03 team GPA.
73 out of the 123 student-athletes on the Hokies’ official 2024 roster received a GPA of 3.0 or higher. Granted, some of those 123 players are graduate students, or didn’t take classes for other reasons, so they did not contribute to the team GPA. 28 student-athletes impressively marked a GPA of 3.4 or higher, earning them a Dean’s List distinction.
When it comes to building a program, especially rebuilding a program like Virginia Tech, academics have to come first. The Hokies are known for their academic prestige and they prime players on their ability in the classroom. Brent Pry always speaks on how important academics are.
Now, is a 3.03 team GPA the best in the nation? Probably not. But, considering the strength of the classes, the sheer number of players on the roster, and plenty of other undeniable factors, a 3.03 team GPA during the semester where the season lies is pretty impressive.
Virginia Tech Athletics Associate Athletic Director Tristan Mulcahy praised the Hokies for their academic efforts.
Academics will always be the first piece in building a successful collegiate football program. The national champions this year, Ohio State, had six players named to the Division 1 Academic All-District Teams, only two less players than Harvard. Academics are definitely important.
