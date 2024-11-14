Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Open As Small Road Favorites vs Duke
Virginia Tech (5-5, 3-3) is off this Saturday, but then they have two very important games to finish the season. The Hokies need one more win to clinch a second straight year of bowl eligibility and they will have to beat either Duke (7-3, 5-3) or rival Virginia (5-4, 3-3) to get there. The opening line for the game in Durham vs Manny Diaz and Duke was released this morning at Fanduel Sportsbook and the Hokies opened as a 1.5-point favorite vs the Blue Devils.
Duke and Virginia Tech played each other each year when they ACC had divisions, but they did not face each other last season. The last meeting between these two teams was in 2022, where the Blue Devils won 24-7. Virginia Tech leads the all-time series between the two programs 19-11 and have won 5 out of the last 7 against Duke.
Duke has been one of the best stories in the ACC this season. There were not high expectations for Manny Diaz in his first season in Durham, but he has Duke at 7-3, he led Duke to its first ever win over Florida State, and has beaten both North Carolina and NC State. He has a chance to get Duke a 10 win season if they defeat Virginia Tech and Wake Forest to end the season and then win their bowl game.
Virginia Tech now had their backs against the wall in the final two weeks of the season. They must defeat one of Duke or rival Virginia to get to a bowl game, something that is not guaranteed. Duke is 7-3 and is playing better on a week to week basis than than the Hokies and Virginia just pulled an upset against Pitt to get to 5-4. The game against the Cavaliers could determine whether either program gets to a bowl game.
