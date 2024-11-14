Virginia Tech Recruiting: Hokies Receive Prediction To Land 2025 Cornerback Target
Virginia Tech is off this week, but with the early signing period getting closer and closer (December 4th), recruiting is heating up as well for the 2025 class. Today, the Hokies received two crystal ball predictions to land 2025 cornerback prospect Jordan Crim. Crim is a three-star prospect who plays at Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina and according to 247Sports, Crim is the No. 117 cornerback in the country and the No. 24 player in the state of South Carolina. The latest crystal ball predictions come from Virginia Tech insider Kolby Crawford and national recruiting analyst Anna Adams.
This is not the first crystal ball prediction for the Hokies this week. Earlier in the week, 2026 four star wide receiver Carnell Warren received predictions to land in Blacksburg. Our own RJ Schafer had this to say about Warren:
"Wide receiver Carnell Warren is ranked as a four-star by the 247Sports Composite, subsequently being ranked as the 270th best player nationally in the class of 2026.
Warren has long been a target of Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry and he would make a great addition to Virginia Tech's roster. In just his sophomore season, he had 53 receptions for 723 yards and 9 touchdowns, all of which were career highs. This year, in just the regular season, he has improved on those numbers, making 53 receptions for 800 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Warren was one of the main targets at Bluffton High School, a top-100 school in the state of South Carolina, according to MaxPreps.
Listed at 6-foot-4.5, he also plays basketball and has received ten football offers according to 247Sports.
Warren has had interest from South Carolina, but hails offers from Appalachian State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, Miami University, Toledo, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.
Warren attended a camp at Virginia Tech during the summer, and would be a huge add to Virginia Tech's 2026 recruiting class.
The Hokies only have one player committed in the class of 2026, quarterback Peyton Falzone. Falzone hails from Nazareth High School in Pennsylvania and is currently ranked as a four-star recruit. 247Sports places Falzone as the 211th best player nationally, the 16th best quarterback in his class, and the 6th best player in the state of Pennsylvania."
