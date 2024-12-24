Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Receive Expert Prediction to Land Transfer WR
One Recruiting expert logged a prediction for Virginia Tech to land one of the most exciting wide receivers in the transfer portal. Chris Hummer, a national writer for 247Sports, gave a Crystal Ball prediction for Chattanooga transfer WR Sam Phillips to land at Virginia Tech.
Phillips, the Georgia native, led the Chatanooga Mocs in receiving yards for the 2024 and 2022 seasons. Sam Phillips was out-caught by wide receiver Jamoi Mayes in 2023, who transferred to Cincinnati the season after and recorded 349 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Bearcats.
After Mayes's departure, Phillips saw a large uptick in receiving yards in 2024, even though he had fewer total receptions. In 2023, Sam's average yards per catch was just 10.4, with his longest catch only being 31 yards. Both of those numbers increased in a big way in 2024. His average yards per catch jumped to 16.4 and the wide receiver caught a pass of 84 yards for his longest on the season.
After his big season at Chattanooga, Phillips has narrowed down his list to the final three schools he would like to attend; Virginia Tech is also on that list. Memphis and Iowa are the two other teams that Phillips is considering at this time. Phillips has not yet announced a date for his commitment, and players in the transfer portal do not have a commitment deadline. So even though the transfer portal closes on December 28th, Phillips and any other transfer portal players do not have to commit to a school on that date.
Phillips, if he commits to the Hokies' program, would be a massive addition. The Hokies are losing so much production at wide receiver to graduation. This is not official, but presumably, Da'Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, and Ali Jennings (possibly Stephen Gosnell as well) will all be out of eligibility after this year, and three big pieces to Virginia Tech's depth at wide receiver have entered the transfer portal. Chance Fitzgerald committed to Vanderbilt, and Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw and Jordan Tapscott are both still in the transfer portal.
If all four of the aforementioned wide receivers that may be out of eligibility truly are out, the Hokies will have to replace over 90% of their receiving production from the year prior. Only 6 Hokies wide receivers caught a pass this year, four of which were seniors, and the other two receivers combined for only 158 yards.
Kyron Drones and Pop Watson will return to Blacksburg next year, but Bhayshul Tuten will not, and all signs point to the fact that Virginia Tech may have to pass the ball more often than they did in 2023. The Hokies added Bowling Green transfer Terion Stewart at running back, but the Hokies need to bring in more talent at wide receiver if they'd like to have a fully experienced group at their skill positions on offense.
