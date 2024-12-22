Virginia Tech Football: More Key Hokies Announce Return in 2025
2023 All-ACC Third Teamer Tucker Holloway and starting defensive edge Keyshawn Burgos have both announced that they will return to Virginia Tech in separate posts on their own social media accounts.
Tucker Holloway’s 2024 season was cut short after an injury in the spring which kept the season in question until late in the year. Pry commented on the injury, saying, "He’ll be questionable for the season. And I say that because of the injury and I say that because he has a redshirt available, which he and I have already discussed, and we [will] kind of just let things play out and see what direction we go." Ultimately, the right knee injury was just too much to overcome.
Holloway, the punt returner and wide receiver was a huge piece to the 2023 Virginia Tech team. He finished top ten in the nation in yards per punt return, and now he could easily slide back into his role of punt returner as Jaylin Lane, the Hokies’ returner in 2024, recently declared for the NFL Draft.
Holloway is also a shifty and viable option at wide receiver. In total between 2022 and 2023, Holloway caught eight passes for 67 yards with no touchdown. Holloway’s only offensive touchdown came on a 33 yard run play in 2023. He also teed off on a 90-yard punt return in 2022 for his first of two touchdowns as a Hokie.
Holloway is originally from Andrews, North Carolina and played his high school ball at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Rabun Gap, Georgia.
Burgos, the other returning player, made a big impact in 2024 as he started as a defensive edge alongside All-American edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland.
Burgos recorded 48 total tackles and 2.5 sacks over three years at Virginia Tech.
He is in a prime position to retain his starting job as Antwaun Powell-Ryland declared for the NFL Draft and will not return to Virginia Tech.
Burgos’s and Holloway’s return mark big wins for Brent Pry and his staff after it seemed like the Hokies were losing their entire roster to the transfer portal.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (6)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)