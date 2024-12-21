Virginia Tech Football: Hokies DE C.J. McCray Enters Transfer Portal
Blacksburg, Vir — Virginia Tech has now suffered its 21st transfer portal entry as senior C.J. McCray has officially entered his name into the transfer portal as VT submitted his notification of transfer.
McCray was in a prime position for a starting role next year, as Antwaun Powell-Ryland plans to enter the draft and Cole Nelson is presumably out of eligibility. McCray’s entry into the transfer portal comes after fellow defensive linemen Malachi Madison, Khurtiss Perry, and Ishmael Findlayter have entered the portal.
As a Hokie for four years, McCray recorded 45 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, and one forced fumble.
McCray fell out of the rotation in 2024, logging just 64 snaps on a 51.8 PFF grade. McCray saw more action at Virginia Tech in his freshman, sophomore, and junior years. McCray did suffer an injury in the spring game, but Brent Pry mentioned that the injury would not effect McCray’s season.
Virginia Tech has already landed a transfer portal commitment from a defensive lineman though. After getting two running back commitments, the Hokies landed Hampton transfer defensive lineman Jahzari Priester, who is coming to Virginia Tech after spending one season at Hampton. Priester brings intriguing size at 6'8 250 LBS and gives the Hokies a developmental prospect at a position of need.
This season for Hampton, Priester totaled 17 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Pro Football Focus gave him a 65.7 overall defensive grade in 163 total snaps. He was the 14th highest-graded player on Hampton's defense.
Malachi Madison, the fellow transfer out of Virginia Tech, announced his transfer destination before McCray even entered the portal. Madison is a Virginia native who is set to head to New England to represent the UMass Minutemen. Madison's commitment to UMass became official at roughly 10:24 a.m. ET when the defensive lineman posted on X that he had made his commitment.
Madison also saw minimal action as a Hokie, only appearing in four games in three years and recording 2 combined tackles, a tackle-for-loss, and a sack. Madison will now transfer to UMass, where he could potentially get more snaps. The Minutemen were ranked 124th in the country in sacks in 2024, only recording 16 sacks over the duration of the season.
Although Malachi Madison will likely not play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl because he has found a new destination, McCray has appeared at practices ahead of the Mayo Bowl. Brent Pry has mentioned that some players that entered the transfer portal could play on the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, but it will be examined on a case to case basis, and because McCray entered the portal so late, it could be possible that he plays against Minnesota to finish off the season.
