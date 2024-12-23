Virginia Tech Football: Hokies CB Dorian Strong Declares for BFL Draft
One of the many NFL candidates on Virginia Tech’s defense has now finally declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. Following Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Dorian Strong has also entered his name into the 2025 NFL Draft pool. Unlike Powell-Ryland and Peebles, Strong spent all five years of his collegiate career at Virginia Tech, never wavering in his love for Blacksburg.
Dorian Strong released a statement alongside his announcement:
”First and foremost, I want to thank the man upstairs he blessed me with talent, and I will keep growing and shining in his honor.
I would like to thank my family and friends for always being there and supporting me throughout my whole football career.
I would like to thank all my coaches along the way who helped me get to this position. You all made a huge impact on me as a player and a man, and I am forever grateful. I would like to thank my VT coaches for always pushing me to be better and to be a better man off the field. To Coach Jones, thank you for helping me develop to the man I am today. I would not be who I am if you were not a part of my life so thank you so much.
To my teammates thank you for accepting who I am, I am truly grateful for all of the moments we shared and the laughs. I will cherish all the moments. Love y'all boys. My college experience with all of yall was a great time. We been through ups and downs but as brothers we could always lean on each other. Appreciate all of yall genuinely. #onthemen
As my college career comes to an end, another chapter is opening. My childhood dream is coming true and with that being said I am DECLARING FOR THE 2025 NFL DRAFT.”
Strong has received plenty of love from NFL Draft analysts before and after his departure for the NFL. Bleacher Report NFL scout Cory Giddins gave Strong a 3rd round grade. CBS ranked him as the 130th best player in the class. Ric Serritella of All Access Football ranked Strong 45th, and Pro Football Focus ranked him at 147th.
Strong posted an 81.6 PFF grade in 2023 and a 74.1 grade in 2024. He played 2,770 snaps as a Hokie, totaling 110 tackles, 27 pass deflections, one forced fumble, and seven interceptions.
Strong alongside Delane was one of the most dynamic cornerback duos in the ACC last year, as both of those cornerbacks are two of the best cover corners in the conference. In the past two years, Delane and Strong have combined for ten interceptions as a duo, with six of the interceptions coming in the Hokies’ 2024 campaign.
Similar to Strong, Delane will not return to the Hokies in 2024, but instead of enter the draft, Mansoor has transferred to LSU where he will play alongside fellow former Hokie Braelin Moore.
Virginia Tech Transfer Portal Commitments (6)
Safety Sherrod Covil Jr (Previous School: Clemson)
RB Terion Stewart (Bowling Green)
RB Marcellous Hawkins (Central Missouri)