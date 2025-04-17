Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Reportedly Getting Visit From Experienced Big Ten Offensive Lineman
The spring transfer portal is open and Virginia Tech is already busy trying to land talented prospects. One of them is Penn State OL JB Nelson.
Nelson entered the transfer portal after three seasons with Penn State. He is beginning to narrow down his list of schools, and according to Matt Zenitz at 247Sports, he is expected to visit Georgia Tech, Maryland, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech.
The 6-5, 325 pound offensive lineman is searching for a new home to play in his last year of eligibility. Nelson played in all 16 games this past season, and earned a spot on the Reese's Senior Bowl preseason watch list. Head coach James Franklin expressed Nelson was the most physical lineman on the Penn State squad. After competing in three seasons with the Nittany Lions, and making eight starts in 2023, the veteran O-Lineman appeared to be primed for a starting position with Penn State.
Nelson will be visiting Maryland as he narrows down his choices. The Terrapins was also a top choice for the Pittsburgh native in 2022 when he originally committed to Penn State. In 2022, Maryland was a relatively competitive team in the Big 10 West, sitting just behind Penn State in the conference standings. Now, however, if Nelson chose to finish his collegiate career at Maryland, he would be trading in a top Big 10 squad for a bottom of the conference team. The Terrapins finished the 2024 season with an overall record of 4-8 and went 1-8 in their conference.
However, Nelson may choose to leave the Big 10 behind all together. Three of the four schools he is expected to visit are from the ACC.
According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), Nelson finished with a 64.3 overall grade in 2024 (65.7 run blocking grade and 46.8 pass blocking grade), he played 417 snaps in 2023, finishing with a 62.8 overall grade, and he played 125 snaps in 2022, finishing with a 56.5 overall grade.
With six Hokies leaving to enter the NFL draft, many key players have left big shoes to fill. Without Kyron Drones, Bhayshul Tuten, and Jaylin Lane on the field, Nelson has the opportunity to make a lot of noise on the field in his last season of eligibility. With a relatively young offensive-line, Nelson's maturity and experience on the field could easily earn him a starting position with the Hokies.
Related Links:
Virginia Tech Basketball: Patriot League star transfer gauges interest from Virginia Tech