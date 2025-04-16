Virginia Tech Basketball: Patriot League star transfer gauges interest from Virginia Tech
Patriot League rising star Alex Chaikin recently entered the transfer portal and has since received interest from a number of schools, including Virginia Tech.
Chaikin stands at 6'5 making him an interesting prospect of where he would play for the Hokies.
For Virginia Tech, a mass restructuring has gotten underway. Recently, the Hokies have acquired a general manager in Nelson Hernandez, and two high-level transfers in Amani Hansberry and Izaiah Pasha, all while bringing in new assistant coach, Chester Frazier.
Will Chaikin replace Jaden Schutt as a shooting guard? Or will Chaikin earn valuable minutes off the bench?
In Chaikin's sole season at Lafayette, he established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Chaikin averaged nearly 14 points per game on fantastic shooting splits, which include 49.8% from the field and 47.9% from beyond the arc. Chaikin managed the second-best three-point shooting percentage in the whole nation last season.
Chaikin posted at least 20 points six different times last season.
One of the best things Virginia Tech can offer Chaikin is proximity to home. Chaikin is a native of Williamsburg, VA, which will inevitably give the Hokies a step up over a number of teams that have contacted Chaikin.
Where Virginia Tech does fall behind a number of other schools is the simple stature of some of the other programs. Tennessee, VCU, Vanderbilt, and UC San Diego all made the NCAA Tournament.
It is also worth considering will Chaikin wants to be a part of a Virginia Tech squad that is still in the midst of a massive rebuild?
The Hokies have now lost nine players as of writing; the future of Virginia Tech Basketball is uncertain. While bringing in Hansberry, Pasha, and Hernandez will certainly help steady the ship, there are still a number of questions to be answered as the offseason gets underway.
