Virginia Tech Offers Sun Belt Defensive Line Transfer
Georgia Southern defensive tackle Elhadj Fall recently disclosed that the Virginia Tech Hokies haev offered him a scholarship in the spring portal.
Fall hails from the Sun Belt, where in two full years, he established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the conference. Fall recently was nominated to the 2024 All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention.
According to Georgia Southern Athletics, last season Fall "Played in all 13 games, starting one … Saw action on 477 plays (436 defense, 42 special teams) … Had 20 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks … Also had a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a blocked PAT"
Fall stands at 6'4 weighing in at 290 pounds. As the writing of this piece, Virginia Tech has been the only school in which Fall has publicly disclosed as offering him a scholarship.
For Virginia Tech Football, the Hokies have gone through a major facelift over the last few months, with the exits of over 20 players and both offensive and defensive coordinators. Just yesterday, former quarterback Davi Belfort announced his intention to leave the program, and there are chances he is not the last Hokie to hit the portal, as the squad adjusts to new defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes and offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery.
Currently marshalling the defensive front for the Hokies is Kelvin Gilliam Jr., Kemari Copeland, James Djonkam, Ben Bell, and a corps of Hokies all vying for their chance to replace the likes of Aeneas Peebles and Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., who are both looking for a chance in the NFL.
Fall held offers from Jacksonville State, Georgia Southern, Navy, and Morehouse College out of high school.
However, the Hokies have a track record of taking underrated talent and turning them into elite players. Fall may be the next Hokie to do so.
