Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Reveal Uniform Combination For Matchup With Clemson
This week, the Hokies are going up against 23-ranked Clemson and are looking to bounce back after a tough loss last week at the hands of Syracuse. The Hokies are going up against an ACC opponent in Clemson who all time, leads the head-to-head matchup 23-12, with the Tigers winning 65% to the Hokies 35%. Clemson, who is currently on a six-game win streak against the Hokies, is also coming off a tough loss to Louisville 33-21. It is important to note that the Brent Pry has now fallen to 1-11 in one-score games.
Speaking of this weekend's game, Virginia Tech just revealed the uniform combination they will be wearing on Saturday vs the Tigers.
Let's look at what head coach Brent Pry had to say this week about winning close games
"Yeah, I think, you know, for me, I went back and looked at each of the games this year. What was the mindset? What was the approach? How did I handle it personally? Whether it's time management, timeouts, how did we call the game as an offensive play caller, as a defensive play caller? What we're doing in practice, just like with the slow starts, you know, we made some adjustments. How do we find a way to start fast, you know, from a schematic standpoint, play-calling standpoint, practice mindset? So, we're doing the same thing that way. Looking at these close finishes, what do we have to do to get over the top and have a closer mentality, you know, and finish these things out? So, we're taking a hard look at it from a lot of angles."
Let's see what Brent Pry had to say about Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik:
"I think he's a competitor. He's got great feet, he's got good speed, he can peach like crazy, he's got a live arm. He's certainly much improved, he's playing with confidence, and he's got a good supporting cast. Everywhere you look, that's a returns. I think four starters up front, they give him good protection, good time, he doesn't get sacked. He's got a great arsenal of receivers, he's got a talented tight end, they've got a ground game. It's a really nice offensive unit, and he certainly leads the way."
The Hokies will likely be in a close battle with this one, as both teams average over 25 points a game. However, the Hokies did announce they will be doing the "Stripe Effect" where different parts of the stadium will be maroon and orange. The Hokies also announced they will be wearing the Maroon helmets, maroon jerseys, and white pants for this Saturdays game.
How do you feel the Hokies will do this weekend at home against Clemson? Tune in this Saturday at 3:30 on ESPN.
