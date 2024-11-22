Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Reveal Uniform Combination For Matchup With Duke
The Virginia Tech Hokies are looking for a bounce-back win this weekend against the Duke Blue Devils. The Hokies are meeting up with the Blue Devils for the 31st time and are leading the all-time series 19-11, with the Blue Devils winning the last match 24-7. Duke, who is currently coming off a big-time rivalry win against NC State 29-19, is looking for their second straight win against the Hokies in this ACC battle.
Speaking of this weekend, Virginia Tech has revealed the uniform combination they will be wearing on Saturday vs the Blue Devils.
Let's look at some of the story lines that our own RJ Schafer has for this matchup with Duke.
"Duke's record currently stands at 7-3, tied with Syracuse and Pitt for the fourth-best overall record in the ACC, but there may be an asterisk to apply to that. Their three best wins have come against North Carolina, the corpse of NC State, and a choice between UConn, Northwestern, and Florida State, that's not a very impressive resume for a 7-3 team in a Power Four conference. Duke does have a chance to prove themselves, after losses to SMU, Miami, and Georgia Tech. Virginia Tech would be Duke's best win on their schedule, but with a loss, Duke would fall to 3-4 in the conference, with a 1-3 record in their past four games."
This is something that many of us have questioned, as Duke has played some easier opponents than most this season. Let's take a look at the second story line that RJ see's with this matchup vs the Blue Devils.
"The Hokies only have two wins on the road this year, a conference win against Stanford and an early win against Old Dominion. Besides those two games, the Hokies were outpaced by Miami, upset by Vanderbilt, and blew a big lead against Syracuse. It's simply just been a struggle on the road this season. Every road loss has came in a one-score fashion, bringing Brent Pry's record in one-score games to 1-12 in his tenure with Virginia Tech. In a game that could be close in the fourth quarter, the Hokies need to be able to go into an opposing environment and finish out the game."
The Hokies struggling in one score games this season, has been something that many of us have been very upset with, as they are a team with so much high potential especially after the finish they had last season. Lastly, let's see the third point of what RJ had to say about the Hokies losing their past two games.
"Virginia Tech has lost their past two games, and there's no question that the Hokies are upset, the coaches, the players, the fans, they all want to be better. Throughout this year, there's been plenty of teams who have wallowed in these losses, and let them effect the rest of their season. Virginia Tech can not do that, simply. The team is in too good of a spot, and they cannot let the past two games change the outcome of the Duke game. This Hokie team is focused, but at any moment they could slip up."
There have been many concerns with the Hokies losing games that they should have won this season, and part of this has come with them going on to win games after they lost two in a row earlier, to Rutgers and Miami.
The Hokies will likely be in a close battle with this one, as both teams average over 25 points a game. The Hokies also announced they will be wearing the Maroon helmets, white jerseys, and maroon pants for this Saturday's game.
How do you feel the Hokies will do this weekend on the road against Duke? Tune in this Saturday at 8 PM on the ACC Network.
