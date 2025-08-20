Virginia Tech Football: No Hokies Make The ESPN Top 100 College Football Players List
Virginia Tech does not enter the season with high expectations, and some of that can be attributed to the lack of proven, big-time talent on the roster. The Hokies lost five players to the 2025 NFL Draft and some of their other top talent to the transfer portal. Brent Pry had to dip into the transfer portal himself, bringing in 30-plus transfers this offseason.
Despite that, you won't find many that are high on the Hokies roster this season and in ESPN's top 100 college football players for 2025 list that was released today, there were no Hokies on the list.
Who has the best case to have been on the list?
If any Hokie was to make the list, it likely would have been quarterback Kyron Drones.
Drones fnished with 1,562 yards passing with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, as well as 336 yards rushing and six touchdowns. It was not a terrible season for Drones, but it was not the Heisman type of season that some were thinking he could have, and he took a step back in rushing. Drones finished as the second-highest graded player on the Hokies' offense per PFF (Pro Football Focus), finishing with a 79.6 grade in 533 snaps. He finished with a 73.2 passing grade and a 73.4 rushing grade.
If Drones can stay healthy and have a more consistent season, he can emerge as one of the top 100 players in the country.
Offensive Lineman Tomas Rimac had a case to be on this list.
According to Pro Football Focus, Rimac played 937 total snaps at left guard this past season and finished with a 77.1 overall offensive grade, including a very good 86.3 run-blocking grade. He finished with a 63.4 grade in 690 snaps in 2023 and a 68.9 grade in 440 snaps in 2022. He should be a plug-and-play starter for an offense that is returning quarterback Kyron Drones and landed Bowling Green running back Terion Stewart in the portal. While the loss of Bhayshul Tuten will be felt, Stewart, Drones, and Rimac provide the blueprint for a strong running game.
Who could be on it by seasons end?
Virginia Tech has the personnel to have a strong ground game this season and running back Terion Stewart could be leading the way.
Stewart (5'9 220 LBS) was a four-year player at Bowling Green and was an All-Mac selection this past season. In four years with the Falcons, he ran for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns, while averaging six yards per carry. He is a tough physical running back who will fit in the Hokies system well. At Pro Football Focus, Stewart finished the 2024 season with a 78.9 offensive grade in 244 snaps, third highest on the Bowling Green offense. In 2023, PFF gave him an elite 95.3 grade on offense, including a 94.0 grade when it came to running the football. Stewart could be the bell cow running back for the Hokies next year, fitting right in next to quarterback Kyron Drones.