Virginia Tech Football: Three Virginia Tech Signees Who Can Make An Instant Impact
1. RB Jeff Overton
Plenty of schools were interested in Jeff Overton all the way up to signing day, and it’s clear to see why. He ran for over 1,500 yards in his senior year and 8,125 yards in his high school career. He had 36 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on the year and he is an absolute freak athlete. Bhayshul Tuten is out of eligibility and somebody will have to fill that gap. He was the eighteenth player to sign in the class and Brent Pry was so excited that Overton did.
Overton brings a combination of speed and power to the running back position that Tuten has filled for so long. I could easily see Overton competing for a starting job in his first year, but if he doesn’t win the starting job, he could certainly see backup downs behind Malachi Thomas.
2. DB Jahmari DeLoatch
Pry was chasing after DeLoatch for a reason. The four-star defensive back flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Virginia Tech on National Signing Day and he can make a huge impact on day one. STAR/nickel cornerback Keonta Jenkins is out of eligibility and DeLoatch could start as a nickel corner. The secondary has seen plenty of young true freshman talent start or receive significant playing time in their first year, like Quentin Reddish did this past year.
DeLoatch was a beast in high school and he can play nickel or safety at the collegiate level. He is a huge impact player.
3. DL Christian Evans
There are already six defensive linemen that are set to leave Virginia Tech after this year. Depth pieces Khurtiss Perry, Ishmael Findlayter, and Malachi Madison all plan to enter the transfer portal. Seniors Aeneas Peebles, Cole Nelson, and Josh Fuga all seemingly have ran out of eligibility. This perfectly opens the door for Evans. Most of the time, high school defensive linemen have to add plenty of weight before they go to the collegiate level, but Evans is already listed at 6-foot-2.5 and 280 pounds.
2025 Virginia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
