All Hokies

Virginia Tech Recruiting: Most Underrated Signee on Each Side of the Ball

Who are the most under appreciated recruits in Virginia Tech’s 2026 class.

RJ Schafer

Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Joshua Robinson (27) tackles Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive lineman Joshua Robinson (27) tackles Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

National Signing Day has came and went and Virginia Tech’s coaching staff had a great day of recruiting. All of Virginia Tech’s commitments heading into the day stayed true to their commitment to Blacksburg and the Hokies also added another recruit late in the day.

The Hokies flipped a four-star defensive back from Cincinnati when plenty of other blue blood programs were vying for a commitment from DeLoatch and Brent Pry landed that.

So out of all of the recruits, who are the most underrated on both sides?

Offense- QB Kelden Ryan

This is a no-brainer, Ryan has everything you could ever want out of a quarterback at the high school level. Ryan has arm talent for days. He’s very good with his eyes, he just has a great feel for the game. His IQ is already at a high-tier Power Four level. His throwing motion reminds me of Nico Iamaleava who has taken the SEC by storm this year. Ryan is an extremely twitchy athlete who has a large presence in the pocket. He has really high athletic upside and I think he is NFL-level talent. If he can stay in plays for longer, he could be one of the best big play quarterbacks in college football. I think he’s the future in Blacksburg and once he hits the field it’ll just be evidence of that.

Defense- DL Zeke Chinwike

Chinwike has been one of the most hardest working players at the high school level and his journey is evidence of that. He already has college-level size and he often finds himself in the backfield. He completely out-wills offensive linemen all across the Commonwealth of Virginia. He has jumped up recruiting rankings since the summer of 2023 and watch for him to get himself out of some bad situations. He knows what adversity is and he’s a true Hokie.

Additional Links: 

Virginia Tech Football: Three Virginia Tech Signees Who Can Make An Instant Impact

Virginia Tech Football: Four-Star Defensive Back Jahmari DeLoatch Flips From Cincinnati to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech Football: Three-Star Quarterback Kelden Ryan Officially Signs With Virginia Tech

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Recruiting