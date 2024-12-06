Virginia Tech Recruiting: Most Underrated Signee on Each Side of the Ball
National Signing Day has came and went and Virginia Tech’s coaching staff had a great day of recruiting. All of Virginia Tech’s commitments heading into the day stayed true to their commitment to Blacksburg and the Hokies also added another recruit late in the day.
The Hokies flipped a four-star defensive back from Cincinnati when plenty of other blue blood programs were vying for a commitment from DeLoatch and Brent Pry landed that.
So out of all of the recruits, who are the most underrated on both sides?
Offense- QB Kelden Ryan
This is a no-brainer, Ryan has everything you could ever want out of a quarterback at the high school level. Ryan has arm talent for days. He’s very good with his eyes, he just has a great feel for the game. His IQ is already at a high-tier Power Four level. His throwing motion reminds me of Nico Iamaleava who has taken the SEC by storm this year. Ryan is an extremely twitchy athlete who has a large presence in the pocket. He has really high athletic upside and I think he is NFL-level talent. If he can stay in plays for longer, he could be one of the best big play quarterbacks in college football. I think he’s the future in Blacksburg and once he hits the field it’ll just be evidence of that.
Defense- DL Zeke Chinwike
Chinwike has been one of the most hardest working players at the high school level and his journey is evidence of that. He already has college-level size and he often finds himself in the backfield. He completely out-wills offensive linemen all across the Commonwealth of Virginia. He has jumped up recruiting rankings since the summer of 2023 and watch for him to get himself out of some bad situations. He knows what adversity is and he’s a true Hokie.
