How To Watch Virginia Tech vs Michigan: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds

The Hokies will face off against their second Big Ten opponent of the year.

RJ Schafer

Nov 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Mylyjael Poteat (34) dunks the ball during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies forward Mylyjael Poteat (34) dunks the ball during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
After facing back-to-back losses against Penn State and Jacksonville, Virginia Tech will face their toughest opponent of the year as the Hokies will travel to Florida to play in the Fort Myers Tip-Off against Dusty May’s Michigan Wolverines.

After struggling in previous years, it seems that Michigan has completely recovered their basketball program. Dusty May, former head coach of FAU, is entering his first year with the program, and he has so much talent to work with. Whether it’s Michigan’s strong front court of Vlad Goldin and Danny Wolf, or pure bucket getters like Tre Donaldson and Nimari Burnett.

Virginia Tech will have a lot to handle in this game defensively as the Hokies have only held one opponent to less than 60 points this year, and Michigan averages 83 points per game.

Here's how to watch and how to listen to Virginia Tech's game against Michigan. 

TV: FS1

  • Play-by-Play: Jeff Levering
  • Analyst: Donny Marshall
  • Mobile App: Fox Sports
  • Website: FoxSports.com/live
  • Satellite: DIRECTV (Ch. 219), Dish Network (Ch. 150)

RADIO: Virginia Tech Sports Network

  • Play-by-Play: Zach Mackey
  • Analyst: Mike Burnop
  • In Blacksburg: ESPN Blacksburg (93.1 FM, 97.1 FM, 105.9 FM, 810 AM)
  • Across the DMV: Visit HokieSports.com for station affiliate list
  • Mobile Apps: Virginia Tech HokieSports, TuneIn, 106.7 The Fan, Audacy
  • Online: ESPNBlacksburg.com, HokieSports.com/listen
  • Live Stats: HokieSports.com

Betting odds per DraftKings Sportsbook: Michigan -10; Over/Under 146.5; Moneyline: Virginia Tech +440, Michigan -600

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

