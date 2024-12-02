Virginia Tech Football: Positions Virginia Tech Should Target in the Transfer Portal
It's no question that this year was supposed to be huge for Virginia Tech, and the Hokies didn't perform when it seemed this was the perfect season. The Hokies had a fairly easy schedule and Virginia Tech returned more starters than any other team in the ACC. Now, Virginia Tech may not be able to return that much talent again. Star running back Bhayshul Tuten is out of eligibility. All three of Virginia Tech's receivers will run out of eligibility too. Jaylin Lane, Da'Quan Felton, and Ali Jennings are all graduates.
The Hokies will lose plenty of players defensively too, senior leader Josh Fuga, Duke transfer Aeneas Peebles, star cornerback Dorian Strong, STAR Keonta Jenkins, and defensive end Cole Nelson all cannot return to Virginia Tech.
So where should Virginia Tech target players in the portal? Here are a few that come to mind before Virginia Tech players begin to enter the portal.
Defensive Line
The aforementioned losses to the defensive line position will be hard for Virginia Tech to overcome, and one way we've seen Virginia Tech push through this in the past was the transfer portal. Duke transfer Aeneas Peebles made a huge impact this season and the Hokies could make another splash in the portal.
Kameron Olds of Kent State could make a lot of sense for the Hokies. Alex Jones, director of player personel for the Hokies, the lead recruiter for Virginia Tech in the transfer portal, follows Olds on Twitter. Olds is from Virginia and recorded six sacks and seven tackles for loss last year at Kent State.
Running Back
Virginia Tech needs a veteran running back next year. Malachi Thomas could be elevated to a starting role, but he’s dealt with injuries and he doesn’t seem like a back that could take 50% of the carry share. I’d expect Virginia Tech to grab a veteran running back who has experience as a starter.
Maybe the Hokies could make an add similar to what Bhayshul Tuten was when he joined the program. FCS starter who filled plenty of roles for his program. Marcellous Hawkins of Central Missouri could fit this same role, although Central Missouri is a Division Two school. Hawkins ran for 1,053 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2023. He averaged 6.7 yards per carry and he’s totaled 509 receiving yards in his three years at Central Missouri. Elijah Brooks, Virginia Tech’s running back coach, follows Hawkins on Twitter.
Additional Links:
Virginia Tech Recruiting: No. 1 JUCO Cornerback Keshawn Davila Visits Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech Football: Updated Bowl Projections For the Hokies After Regular Season Ends
The Briefing: Hokies Clinch Bowl Eligibility After 37-17 Win Over UVA