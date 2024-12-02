Virginia Tech Recruiting: No. 1 JUCO Cornerback Keshawn Davila Visits Virginia Tech
The unanimously highest-ranked defensive back in this year's JUCO class just wrapped up his visit to Blacksburg. The Hokies came away with a huge win and Keshawn Davila made multiple posts on Twitter recapping his visit, alluding to his potential future as a Hokie.
Keshawn Davila is one of the highest regarded JUCO players currenly in the portal. Davila holds over 50 offers and he has visited UTSA, Michigan State, Iowa, Arizona State, and now Virginia Tech. He will also visit Florida in December. The cornerback has an 89.14 On3 Industry Ranking, ranked as the fifth player nationally and the first cornerback nationally by On3's aggregate rankings?
On3's own rankings rank Davila as the second-best JUCO player, 247Sports ranks Davila as the seventh-best, and Rivals ranks Davila as the fourteenth-best JUCO player. On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine gives the Hokies the highest percent chance to land the JUCO transfer with a 16.6% chance. Toledo has a 14.5% chance, UTSA has a 12.4% chance, and Michigan State, Iowa, Arizona State, and Boise State all share a 10.4% chance. Before Davila's visit, Toledo led the Recruitment Prediction Machine for Davila, but now Virginia Tech has the lead.
According to On3 Sports, Davila has narrowed his list to just seven schools: Florida, Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan State, Utah, Arizona State and Virginia Tech.
Davila was named the JUCO Cornerback of the Year by Noicey Sports. Davila's team, Northwest Mississippi C.C., is preparing for the NJCAA D1 Football Championship as they will face No. 1 Iowa Western. Davila has been a critical part of Northwest Mississippi's success. He's recorded three interceptions, six pass breakups, and twenty three tackles, all while securing a MACCC championship for his squad.
Brent Pry will have to battle other schools for Davila, but he could be a huge piece to Virginia Tech's secondary.
