OFFICIAL: Las Vegas Aces sign Virginia Tech legend Liz Kitley
It’s official. The Las Vegas Aces have officially signed the greatest hooper in Virginia Tech history, Liz Kitley.
Kitley is undoubtedly one of the best Hokies to ever put on the uniform. Her Virginia Tech record book is large as she ranks first in games started (151), ranks first in minutes played (4,326), ranks first in points scored (2,709), ranks second in scoring average (17.9), ranks first in double-figure games (125), ranks first in double-double games (76, also an ACC record), ranks first in career 30-point games (13), ranks first in field goals made (1,109), ranks first in career field goal percentage (55.2), ranks second in free throws made (483), ranks first in rebounds (1,506, also an ACC record), ranks first in rebound average (10.0), ranks first in blocks (331), ranks first in blocks average (2.2), and she is only woman in ACC history to record 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds, per Virginia Tech Athletics.
Unfortunately, Kitley’s career at Virginia Tech was cut short after a torn ACL in March of 2024. After that season, she would receive the ACC Player of the Year Award, finishing her three peat of the award. She was the first Virginia Tech women’s basketball player to get her jersey number retired in the 21st century as the Hokies retired her iconic No. 33.
Shortly after her career ended at Virginia Tech, Kinley was selected in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Las Vegas Aces. She was selected as the 24th player in the draft and was included as one of the two maximum of the Aces’ inactive players. She has not yet made her WNBA debut due to her injury.
Here is the press release, courtesy of the Las Vegas Aces:
“LAS VEGAS (Feb. 3, 2024)—Las Vegas Aces President Nikki Fargas today announced the signing of rookie center Elizabeth Kitley, who the Aces selected at No. 24 in the second round of the 2024 WNBA Draft. Kitley missed Virginia Tech’s final four games of the 2023-24 season after tearing her ACL, and has been working with the Aces medical staff to rehabilitate her knee.
“I am so excited to see what Elizabeth Kitley can do for the Aces in 2025,” said Fargas. “After watching her progress through her injury and rehab this past year, seeing her work ethic and drive to return to the court gives us confidence in our selection of Liz in the 2024 draft. She had a phenomenal collegiate career, and we cannot wait to see her at the next level here in Las Vegas this year.”
“This past year tested me in every way, but it also reminded me why I love this game,” Kitley said. “The hard days, the rehab, the doubts—they all led me here. I’m beyond grateful for this next chapter with the Aces. Let’s get to work.”
Kitley, who recently had her No. 33 jersey retired by Virginia Tech, capped her five-year career in Blacksburg as the ACC’s all-time leading scorer (2,709) and rebounder (1,506), while connecting on 55.2% of her field goal attempts. Kitley averaged 17.9 points and 11.4 rebounds in 151 career games, scored 20 or more points 60 times and grabbed 10 or more boards on 81 occasions with 76 double-doubles.
The 6-6 All-American from Summerfield, North Carolina, was a three-time ACC Player of the Year, four-time All-ACC first team selection, three times named to the ACC All-Defensive Team and was the 2020 ACC Rookie of the Year. During her five years in Blacksburg, the Hokies posted a 115-42 (.732) record, competed in four NCAA Tournaments, advanced to the 2023 Final Four, earned the 2023 ACC Tournament crown and the 2024 ACC regular season championship.”
