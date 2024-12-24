Virginia Tech Football: Potential Offensive Line Fits in the Transfer Portal after Hiring of OL Coach
With the addition of offensive line coach Matt Moore, the Hokies have a chance to land some of the top offensive line recruits in the portal. In the current state of college football, coaching hires mean so much more than just on-field success, the coaches need to recruit well and retain star players from entering the portal, and Matt Moore could be just that for Virginia Tech.
Moore mentored countless All-Americans on the offensive lines he coached at West Virginia, and that trend could continue at Virginia Tech. It would make sense that Moore may bring some linemen with him from West Virginia, and in this list I will give some possible candidates that Moore could help bring to Virginia Tech from the transfer portal.
NOTE: This is not an official report, just speculation.
Let’s start with the obvious ones. Four West Virginia offensive linemen have entered the transfer portal, and three are uncommitted.
IOL Tomas Rimac, West Virginia
Rimac, arguably the biggest departure from the West Virginia offensive line into the transfer portal could find his way to Blacksburg. Tomas was a three-year starter at guard and was the Mountaineer’s primary left guard this past season. He’s started 28 career games and he earned Honorable Mention All-Big 12 honors this year.
He could be one of the replacements for the departure of the Moore brothers on the interior offensive line, as he would probably fit best as the right guard for the Hokies.
OT Johnny Williams IV, West Virginia
Due to some injury struggles on the West Virginia offensive line last year, Williams slid in at left tackle and made some starts, showing out big for West Virginia. With his newfound experience at left tackle, he could slide in to the Hokies’ LT slot and replace Xavier Chaplin, who transferred to Auburn.
IOL Sullivan Weidman, West Virginia
Weidman shuffled around guard spots at West Virginia and played as a goal line tight end for the Mountaineers offense. Similar to Williams, Weidman can play in all positions of the offensive line, and can even block as an extra tight end close to the goal line. Watch out for Weidman as another player who could find a home in Blacksburg.
IOL Mitchell Mayes, Charlotte
This is a wild card pick. When Matt Moore was a part of West Virginia’s coaching staff, the Mountaineers pursued Mayes out of high school, but he enrolled at Clemson and then transferred to Charlotte. Mayes started at guard for Charlotte and has logged over 1,600 career snaps. He would bring a similar level of experience that Virginia Tech needs on the offensive line, and Matt Moore already has a history of recruiting Mayes.
Honorable Mentions: Talyn Hunter (Old Dominion), Luke Petitbon (Wake Forest), Trevor Timmons (Georgia State), Tyshawn Wyatt (James Madison), Joshua Miller (Syracuse), Jackson Oxley (Murray State)
