Virginia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against No. 19 Clemson
Heading up to Virginia Tech’s matchup against Clemson, Brent Pry gave some injury designations to a banged-up Hokies roster which dropped their last game against Syracuse.
Bhayshul Tuten and Kyron Drones did not play. Backup quarterback Collin Schlee was banged up during the game. Mansoor Delane also took some big shots, and Layth Ghannam has been medically cleared to play.
However, you will not see Layth Ghannam’s name on this week depth chart, since Brent Pry said that Layth needs more time to get back to game speed before returning to the field.
Tuten, Drones, and Delane were all labeled as questionable for Saturday’s game. Collin Schlee had a different designation, as Brent Pry said Schlee would be good to go if he was needed against Clemson.
Here’s Virginia Tech’s full two-deep depth chart against Clemson.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Kyron Drones
Collin Schlee
RB
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas
WR
Da'Quan Felton
Stephen Gosnell
WR
Jaylin Lane
Takye Heath
WR
Ali Jennings
Ayden Greene
TE
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain
LT
Xavier Chaplin
Johnny Garrett
LG
Bob Schick
Gunner Givens
C
Braelin Moore
Caleb Nitta
RG
Kaden Moore
Brody Meadows
RT
Parker Clements
Montavious Cunningham
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
C.J. McCray
DT
Wilfried Pene
OR Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
DT
Aeneas Peebles
Josh Fuga
DE
Cole Nelson
OR Keyshawn Burgos
WLB
Caleb Woodson
Keli Lawson
MLB
Jaden Keller
Sam Brumfield
STAR
Keonta Jenkins
Kaleb Spencer
CB
Mansoor Delane
Dante Lovett
S
Jaylen Jones
Devin Alves
S
Mose Phillips III
Quentin Reddish
CB
Dorian Strong
Thomas Williams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
PK
John Love
Kyle Lowe
KO
Kyle Lowe
John Love
H
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
KR
Thomas Williams
Malachi Thomas
PR
Jaylin Lane
Ali Jennings
LS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
SS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall