Virginia Tech Football Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup Against No. 19 Clemson

Who will start for the Hokies?

Nov 2, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) tries to avoid Syracuse Orange defensive back Devin Grant (23) and Syracuse Orange defensive back Alijah Clark (5) after making a catch in the first quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Heading up to Virginia Tech’s matchup against Clemson, Brent Pry gave some injury designations to a banged-up Hokies roster which dropped their last game against Syracuse.

Bhayshul Tuten and Kyron Drones did not play. Backup quarterback Collin Schlee was banged up during the game. Mansoor Delane also took some big shots, and Layth Ghannam has been medically cleared to play.

However, you will not see Layth Ghannam’s name on this week depth chart, since Brent Pry said that Layth needs more time to get back to game speed before returning to the field.

Tuten, Drones, and Delane were all labeled as questionable for Saturday’s game. Collin Schlee had a different designation, as Brent Pry said Schlee would be good to go if he was needed against Clemson.

Here’s Virginia Tech’s full two-deep depth chart against Clemson.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Kyron Drones

Collin Schlee

RB

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas

WR

Da'Quan Felton

Stephen Gosnell

WR

Jaylin Lane

Takye Heath

WR

Ali Jennings

Ayden Greene

TE

Benji Gosnell

Harrison Saint Germain

LT

Xavier Chaplin

Johnny Garrett

LG

Bob Schick

Gunner Givens

C

Braelin Moore

Caleb Nitta

RG

Kaden Moore

Brody Meadows

RT

Parker Clements

Montavious Cunningham

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

C.J. McCray

DT

Wilfried Pene

OR Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

DT

Aeneas Peebles

Josh Fuga

DE

Cole Nelson

OR Keyshawn Burgos

WLB

Caleb Woodson

Keli Lawson

MLB

Jaden Keller

Sam Brumfield

STAR

Keonta Jenkins

Kaleb Spencer

CB

Mansoor Delane

Dante Lovett

S

Jaylen Jones

Devin Alves

S

Mose Phillips III

Quentin Reddish

CB

Dorian Strong

Thomas Williams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

PK

John Love

Kyle Lowe

KO

Kyle Lowe

John Love

H

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

KR

Thomas Williams

Malachi Thomas

PR

Jaylin Lane

Ali Jennings

LS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

SS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

RJ Schafer
