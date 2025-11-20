Virginia Tech Football Releases Hokie Stone Jerseys For Senior Day
On Thursday afternoon, Virginia Tech Football took to social media to officially unveil the return of one of its most unique and visually recognizable looks: the Hokie Stone uniform.
The announcement generated immediate buzz among fans and alumni who have long associated the design with tradition, identity, and the unmistakable character of Virginia Tech football. The program confirmed that the team will wear the grey Hokie Stone set this Saturday when they take on Miami in what is shaping up to be one of the more anticipated games of the late-season stretch due to the arrival of James Franklin.
This marks the first time in nearly a decade that Virginia Tech has brought the Hokie Stone design back into rotation. The last appearance of the uniform came in back-to-back seasons, first in 2016 against Tennessee in the Battle at Bristol - a game remembered by Hokies because of the venue, and less due to the result, a 45-24 Virginia Tech loss - and again in 2017 during a dominant defensive showing that resulted in a 27-0 shutout victory over Delaware.
While the on-field results were split, the uniforms themselves left a lasting impression, becoming a fan favorite for their distinct look and direct tie-in to one of the most important symbols on campus.
The grey design is modeled to replicate the appearance of Hokie Stone, a limestone that is native to the Southwest Virginia area and synonymous with Virginia Tech’s architecture and identity. Nearly every building on campus, including Lane Stadium, is constructed from it, giving the school its signature atmosphere and a sense of permanence and tradition that dates back more than a century. Incorporating that same stone pattern into the football jersey adds a deeper connection between the team, the campus, and the broader community that rallies behind the Hokies every weekend.
Most notably, the uniform pays tribute to a moment that every Virginia Tech fan knows well: the iconic ritual of the players touching the Hokie Stone as they exit the tunnel while "Enter Sandman" begins to shake and rattle Lane Stadium. It’s a pregame ceremony that symbolizes what Virginia Tech is, toughness, pride and unity, values that the Hokie Stone uniform is meant to visually represent on the field.
By bringing the look back for Saturday’s matchup with Miami, the program is nodding to its past, energizing the present, and adding an extra layer of excitement to a game that already carries significant weight as the Hokies prepare to battle a long-time rival.