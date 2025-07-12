Virginia Tech Football Reveals Opponents for Maroon, White Effect Games
Over the past two days, Hokies fans have now learned which colors they'll be encouraged to wear for a pair of games in Lane Stadium. On July 10 and yesterday, Virginia Tech football announced their opponents for both its "Maroon Effect" and "White Effect" games. The Hokies' "Maroon Effect" game will be their home opener against Vanderbilt, which is scheduled for Saturday, September 6 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Meanwhile, Tech's "White Effect" game will take place against Wofford on Saturday, September 20, the time of which is yet to be determined. The Terriers compete in the Football Championship Subdivision’s (FCS) Southern Conference. The matchup will also serve as Military Appreciation Day, featuring a “Salute to Service” at Lane Stadium.
The announcement of both the "Maroon Effect" and "White Effect" games brings the total number of "Effect" Games up to three, with the Hokies' Week Six contest against Wake Forest being an "Orange Effect" game.
Here's how the schedule now shakes out with these events included:
Week One - Sunday, August 31, vs. South Carolina at 3 p.m. ET (Neutral Game in Atlanta, Ga. - Aflac Kickoff)
Week Two - Saturday, September 6, vs. Vanderbilt at 7:30 p.m. ET (Maroon Effect)
Week Three - Saturday, September 13, vs. Old Dominion at 7 p.m. ET
Week Four - Saturday, September 20, vs. Wofford, time TBA
Week Five - Saturday, September 27, at NC State, time TBA
Week Six - Saturday, October 4, vs. Wake Forest, time TBA (Homecoming/Orange Effect)
Week Seven - Saturday, October 11, at Georgia Tech, time TBA
Week Eight - Friday, October 24, vs. Cal at 7:30 p.m. ET
Week Nine - Saturday, November 1, at Louisville, time TBA
Week 10 - Saturday, November 15, at Florida State, time TBA
Week 11 - Saturday, November 22, vs. Miami, time TBD (Senior Day)
Week 12 - Saturday, November 29, at Virginia, time TBD