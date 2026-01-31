Virginia Tech Football's Post-Portal Review, Part 2: Running Backs

The 2026 transfer portal class is complete for the Hokies with Tech landing just a sole running back transfer, alongside a single backfield recruit. Today, let’s take a look at how the two incoming running backs and the three returners.

Setting the table:

First, it’s important to note that the Hokies have a new running backs coach for the 2026 season: former Georgia Tech running backs coach Norval McKenzie. Alongside McKenzie, the obvious change to offensive structure will be James Franklin at the helm, who has always leaned on a solidified run game to open up his offense.

Marcellous Hawkins:

Hawkins will more than likely be Tech’s starting running back for the upcoming campaign, after getting the nod nine times in 2025.

Hawkins joined the Hokies as a redshirt junior last season, who had spent his first three collegiate seasons at the Division II program, Central Missouri.

Over Hawkins' 11 appearances for Tech, he averaged 6.3 yards per carry over his 118 attempts for 749 yards, while finding paydirt twice; one the ground against Wake Forest in Week 6, and the other through the air the week earlier against NC State.

Under a new scheme with Franklin, and if Hawkins remains the starting back all year, he could easily eclipse 1,000 rushing yards, given his production in 2025.

Messiah Mickens:

Four-star running back Messiah Mickens was the first recruit after the hiring of Franklin. At 5’10, Mickens was previously committed to Penn State as a top-10 player in Pennsylvania.

The 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year in Pennsylvania surpassed the 1,000 rushing yard line twice in high school, during his freshman and junior seasons, where he waltzed into the endzone 64 times throughout his career.

Mickens stayed true to Franklin, deciding to choose the Hokies over Alabama, Indiana, Georgia, Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, USC and more.

Jeffrey Overton Jr:

Redshirt freshman Jeffrey Overton Jr, who only appeared in four contests last season due to injury, made one start, earning the ability to redshirt.

On his very limited 25 carries, his speed shined as he averaged 5.8 yards per carry, while breaking away for a 38-yard score against the Miami Hurricanes, which was his only touchdown of the season.

Overton has a ton of upside, but his acl tear in December 2024 is still a yellow flag for what his career may hold. The glimpse was there in the waning contests of 2025.

Elijah “Bill” Davis:

The lone transfer into the running back room in 2026 was redshirt junior Bill Davis, from Louisiana.

Davis is short and stocky, at just 5’9, but he’ll run you over if you get in his way. With a similar frame and playstyle to Hawkins, he may find production on Saturdays for the Hokies.

Davis, a three-star transfer won’t particularly wow you with his speed and elusiveness, but his 3.53 average yards after contact in 2025 will only help tire down defenses and help manage the load of a rigorous season.

Tyler Mason:

Mason, a redshirt sophomore, has only logged 59 career rushing yards in Blacksburg, picking up his sole career touchdown through the air last season against Old Dominion.

Given the circumstances, with McKenzie taking over, all it takes is one running back to shine in the spring and propel themselves up the depth chart, including Mason.

In my eyes, any five of these options will be viable under Franklin and McKenzie, and we will obviously see a medley of them throughout each contest; it’s more of a question right now who will be the main guy, which I would say is Hawkins as of now.

