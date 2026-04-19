Virginia Tech's Post-Spring Game 2026 Depth Chart Prediction: Offense

Virginia Tech football's spring game was conducted yesterday, an affair that ended with a 30-21 victory for the White Team. Though spring games almost always offer up little in the way of how the season will actually unfold, I'll still give a stab at what I think the depth chart will look like come Week 1 against VMI on Sept. 5. Here's my predictions for the two-deep on the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback

Starter: Ethan Grunkemeyer

Backup: Bryce Baker

Thoughts: I was pleasantly surprised with how well Kelden Ryan fared in the spring game (9-for-14, 88 passing yards, one TD), but I still think that Baker slots in as the QB2 in the depth chart. I believe that the spring game offered more reason to believe that Grunkemeyer will be starting come fall and that Grunkemeyer-Baker-Ryan-Troy Huhn (5-for-8, 64 yards, no TDs, six sacks) will be the pecking order when Week 1 arrives.

Running Back

Starter: Marcellous Hawkins

Backup: Jeffrey Overton, Jr.

Thoughts: Virginia Tech was sparing in its usage of the run game, particularly on the maroon unit. Overton, the top running back available for the spring game, took five carries for an efficient 32 yards. Behind him, the remainder of the carries were occupied by Bill Davis (four yards on four carries), Tyler Mason (20 yards on five carries), walk-ons and the quarterbacks. Despite not participating in the spring game and being limited throughout the practice slate, I still think Hawkins is the RB1 come fall.

Wide Receiver

Starters: Ayden Greene, Que'Sean Brown, Tyseer Denmark

Backups: Marlion Jackson, Takye Heath, Chanz Wiggins

Thoughts: Virginia Tech's wide receiver room factored into the spring contest less than I thought, giving way to a more tight end-heavy attack. Still, I think that the pecking order shifted slightly in my eyes. Tyseer Denmark caught my eye during the contest, logging 38 receiving yards on four catches.

I think at minimum, he should factor into the two-deep. If there's a position I end up whiffing on with predictions, it could be this one. Head coach James Franklin stated back in February that the majority of the receivers are still in an earn-it phase, and Saturday's showdown didn't offer much to change that for the majority of players. Beyond Greene and Brown, I'm not sure yet.

Tight End:

Starter: Luke Reynolds

Backup: Benji Gosnell

Thoughts: Virginia Tech's tight end room factored heavily into Saturday's contest, combining for 205 receiving yards on 17 catches. That charge was led by Penn State transfer Luke Reynolds, who totaled a game-high 69 receiving yards on five catches. Ja'Ricous Hairston and Benji Gosnell accounted for 58 and 34 receiving yards, respectively. I think that Hairston could be a potential option at TE2, though Reynolds acquitted himself well as the top option at tight end during the spring game.

Offensive Line:

Starters: Logan Howland, Layth Ghannam, Kyle Altuner, Montavious Cunningham, Aidan Lynch

Backups: Justin Terry, Benjamin Eziuka, Michael Troutman III, Brody Meadows, Johnny Garrett

Thoughts: Virginia Tech's offensive line isn't fully formed, yet, due to Logan Howland's absence for the duration of spring ball. Howland, who transferred from Oklahoma, should slot in as the starter at left tackle, and from there, I think that the Hokies' line largely turns out similar to last year. I believe that Terry and Eziuka stand a chance at cracking the top six or seven right now and wouldn't be surprised if patches of my predictions end up being incorrect just because of how the spring game's construction skews things.