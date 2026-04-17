Previewing Virginia Tech's Spring Game; Players to Watch, Position Battles, and More

Virginia Tech football gears up for the 2026 iteration of its annual spring game. Ahead of the Hokies-on-Hokies tilt, here's a look at the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, plus what we know about the format so far.

Offense

Like many facets of Virginia Tech's 2026 squad, the offense is largely revamped. Offensive coordinator Ty Howle followed new head coach James Franklin, and this year will mark his first year calling plays full-time at the Power Four level.

At signal-caller, Virginia Tech is awash with new names, too. Penn State transfer Ethan Grunkemeyer is the presumable No. 1 option after posting 1,339 passing yards a year ago. In the last four games of the season, he threw six touchdowns and no interceptions, leading the Nittany Lions to four straight wins, including a 22-10 victory over Clemson in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Grunkemeyer is the lone signal-caller on the roster with experience at the collegiate level, however. Redshirt freshmen Bryce Baker (North Carolina in 2025) and Kelden Ryan (Virginia Tech) did not play in their true freshmen seasons, while three-star quarterback — and early enrollee — Troy Huhn is still in the midst of his first semester of college.

At running back, the Hokies return several key rotational pieces, though some of their depth will be unavailable for the spring game. Incumbent No. 1 Marcellous Hawkins is out, as is true freshman Messiah Mickens. As a result, walk-on linebacker Darius Taylor has converted to running back.

Elsewhere in the tailback corps, 1Jeffrey Overton Jr. is back after posting 146 net rushing yards in the final four games of the season. Overton started the final contest of the regular season against then-No. 17 Virginia, totaling 53 rushing yards on 11 carries in a 27-7 loss.

Virginia Tech returns its main contributor at wideout in senior Ayden Greene. As a junior in 2024, Greene tacked on 516 receiving yards and a trio of touchdowns. The Hokies welcome transfers from several schools at the position, which include Penn State (Tyseer Denmark, Jeff Exinor Jr.), Louisiana Tech (Marlion Jackson) and Duke (Que'Sean Brown).

Brown profiles as a presumptive starter, having rolled up 846 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns on 64 catches last year with the Blue Devils.

A.J. Brand also factors into the equation. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound redshirt freshman was on the roster last year as a quarterback, but during this spring, he was moved to wideout due to a crowded quarterback room. Franklin remarked that Brand has a "real future" at the position.

"He's killing it right now," Franklin said. "I think he's got a chance to really help us this year, and I think he has a chance to play for a long time at the wide receiver position. He's like a real dude at wide receiver, and it's exciting for him, and it's exciting for us."

Virginia Tech returns its top tight ends from last season in redshirt senior Benji Gosnell and redshirt junior Ja'Ricous Hairston.

Hairston totaled 112 receiving yards and a joint-team-high three receiving touchdowns, while Gosnell started every game and recorded 86 receiving yards.

On the offensive line, Virginia Tech returns several key contributors, such as Montavious Cunningham, Johnny Garrett and Kyle Altuner. However, the Hokies also welcome in several new recruits, such as Justin Bell (Michigan State), Logan Howland (Oklahoma), Justin Terry (Ohio State) and Michael Troutman III (Penn State). Howland is currently out.

Defense

The defensive line is headlined by returnee Kemari Copeland, who posted 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks, including three sacks against California on Oct. 24. Elsewhere on the line, Aycen Stevens has stood out. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound redshirt junior was the first to seize the Lunch Pail this spring.

At defensive back, Virginia Tech returns key options, including Quentin Reddish, who missed most of last season with an injured shoulder. Mainstay starter Tyson Flowers is back, as well; he posted 49 tackles, two pass breakups, two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble last season.

In the cornerback room, Isaiah Brown-Murray is the primary option coming back, while Joshua Clarke is back from a knee injury that sidelined him for the entirety of the 2025 campaign.

"Well, when you get a guy coming off injury, the first thing is, Do they trust that injury?" said safeties coach Anthony Midget when asked about Clarke Thursday. "And just doing it, he's been working through it and he's trusted. He's been full go. He's been out here every day, and you haven't seen any limitations on him. He's a talented guy. We're going to count on him for us to have a big year. He's going to be a big part of what we're asking those guys to do on the outside."

Jahmari DeLoach and Jordan "Jojo" Crim are also back, though Crim is out for the spring with an undisclosed injury.

Elsewhere in the rotation, Virginia Tech welcomes three new transfers in Cam Chadwick Jr. (UConn.), Jaquez White (Troy) and Kenny Woseley Jr. (Penn State).

The Format

The specific points format has not been announced yet at the time of writing, but Franklin let a couple tidbits of the spring game format surface during Thursday's media availability.

Every position will get live work except for the quarterback. The first quarter will operate as a traditional quarter, while the final three will operate on a running clock. There will be no halftime break, though there will be small intermissions between quarters that will last several minutes.

The team itself will remain in the stadium, aspiring for a game-like setup to simulate the operational workings that will exist come fall.

The plan is to "keep the action" going, equaling out to roughly 90 plays. The squad will split up into two different teams, each composed of ones, twos, threes and fours with a healthy mix.

"It's legitimately a mix of guys on both sides that I think will have a chance to be a competitive game," Franklin said.