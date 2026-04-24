Virginia Tech Football's Post-Spring Stock Report: Quarterbacks

Virginia Tech football has made its way through its 2026 iteration of spring ball. With spring camp now in the rearview mirror, here is a look at the Hokies' quarterback corps with four-plus months to go before the 2026 season kicks off.

Updated Depth Chart

Though a firm depth chart has yet to be announced, Virginia Tech's pecking order feels fairly certain to hold heading into the Hokies' season opener against VMI on Sept. 5.

No matter what, Virginia Tech will undergo significant change at the position. Save for returnee Kelden Ryan, no 2025 quarterback returned to the team. Kyron Drones exhausted his eligibility and is now off to the NFL, while William "Pop" Watson III and Garret Rangel transferred to UMass and UT Rio Grande Valley, respectively.

Now, Virginia Tech is headlined by a pair of transfer quarterbacks — Ethan Grunkemeyer (Penn State) and Bryce Baker (North Carolina). Ryan and true freshman Troy Huhn round out the roster.

Ethan Grunkemeyer (r-So.) Bryce Baker (r-Fr.) Kelden Ryan (r-Fr.) Troy Huhn (Fr.)

Trending Up or Down?

Virginia Tech's quarterback corps is trending upwards from last year's output just by osmosis. Last season, the Hokies' starting signal-caller Kyron Drones amassed 1,919 passing yards (No. 97 in D-1), 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His quarterback rating of 53.0 ranked a drab No. 94 in the nation.

After totaling 307 yards in a pedestrian 38-6 victory over FCS Wofford on Sept. 20, Drones did not hit over 181 passing yards for the remainder of the season. Virginia Tech lost six of its last seven games, and in the regular season finale against then-No. 18 Virginia, Drones went 4-of-16 for 78 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The majority of that 78-yard output came off a 57-yard touchdown to freshman wide receiver Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin in the fourth quarter that negated a shutout. Discounting that reception, Drones was 3-for-15 for 21 yards.

Virginia Tech’s quarterback situation improves largely by context. The Hokies appear to have better options at wideout, a more experienced offensive line and crucially, more consistency under center.

How Did Virginia Tech's Signal-Callers Do At The Spring Game?

The four quarterbacks were split amongst two teams: maroon and white. Grunkemeyer and Huhn manned duties for the maroon squad, while Ryan and Baker took snaps for the white team. Grunkemeyer contested the first half, while Huhn took the second half. As for the white team, Ryan and Baker were interchangeable on drives.

Grunkemeyer completed 13 of his 17 passes for 136 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. On his opening drive, he went 5-for-5 for 66 yards and threw a touchdown to Duke transfer wideout Que'Sean Brown.

Baker also amassed a touchdown, compiling a game-high 140 passing yards on 15-of-17 passing. He did not tally an interception, though he was sacked twice.

Ryan went 9-for-14 with 88 passing yards, while Huhn went 5-for-8 for 64 yards and absorbed six "sacks". Quarterbacks were deemed not live for the event, so anything in the vein of a two-hand touch, subject to head coach James Franklin's verdict, was considered a sack.

Transfer Portal Impact

Virginia Tech's top two signal callers — if it turns out to be Grunkemeyer and Baker as the 1-2 punch — will both have come from the transfer portal. Grunkemeyer amassed 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions as Penn State's starter in the second half of the season. Baker, meanwhile, did not see collegiate action in his freshman year at North Carolina.

Either Grunkemeyer or Baker is almost 100% the week one starter, and it is far more likely that Grunkemeyer mans the starting spot under center against the Keydets in week one. Virginia Tech turned to the transfer portal heavily, and it found not just skill but time. Grunkemeyer has three years of eligibility remaining, while Baker has the full four. Ryan and Huhn also have the full four years of eligibility at their disposal.