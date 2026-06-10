Where Did Virginia Tech Land In Future Power Rankings?

Virginia Tech football is on the rise. Despite not having played a game under new head coach James Franklin, the Hokies are riding a tidal surge of momentum on the recruiting trail — it showed up in the 2026 class, but especially so with the 2027 wave — and ahead of the season, ESPN bumped Virginia Tech up 12 spots in Adam Rittenberg's Future Power Rankings.

The rankings evaluate a team's future over the new two seasons, focusing on areas such as roster management (how well a team recruits and addresses its roster through the transfer portal), quarterback outlook, line-of-scrimmage play, star power (All-Americans, national award contenders, all-conference contenders).

Virginia Tech clocked in at No. 34 on the rankings and fifth in the ACC, behind Miami (No. 6), SMU (No. 19), Clemson (No. 22), Louisville (No. 23). The Hokies placed No. 46 in last year's rankings, which were evaluating future at the time for the 2025 and 2026 seasons — without any foreknowledge of Franklin's trekking to Virginia Tech.

Here's what ESPN had to say on the Hokies' quarterback situation.

"Ethan Grunkemeyer picked Penn State to play for James Franklin, but didn't log significant playing time until after Drew Allar's injury and Franklin's firing in October. Following a solid finish to last season (no interceptions in the last four games), Grunkemeyer rejoined Franklin at Virginia Tech, where he's set to lead the offense for the next few years. Virginia Tech also added North Carolina transfer Bryce Baker, the No. 200 recruit in the 2025 class."

Grunkemeyer threw for 1,339 passing yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions, starting seven games. Grunkemeyer is the lone quarterback on the Virginia Tech roster with any starting experience, as Kelden Ryan (returnee from VT's 2025 roster) and Baker did not see any game action in their true freshmna seasons.

The offensive line is more a question in 2026 for the Hokies, where continuity reigns after a 3-9 season. Here's what ESPN said on Virginia Tech's O-line, plus its defensive line:

"The offensive line needs an upgrade and will turn mainly to familiar faces, from coach Matt Moore, retained by Franklin, and returnees such as Kyle Altuner, Layth Ghannam, Johnny Garrett and Brody Meadows, who all have some starting experience and, for Altuner and Ghannam, have eligibility for 2027. Virginia Tech also added younger transfers, such as Ohio State's Justin Terry and Penn State's Michael Troutman III, who should be in the rotation. Senior defensive tackle Kemari Copeland anchors the front after a productive 2025 season, and could line up next to Elhadj Fall, who made six starts last fall. The end spot is younger with non-seniors like Aycen Stevens, Missouri transfer Javion Hilson and Penn State transfer Mylachi Williams in the mix."

Where the biggest immediate impact was made was in the transfer portal. Virginia Tech secured commitments from.

The Hokies also secured 22 commitments from the Class of 2026, including four-stars linebacker Terry Wiggins, running back Messiah Mickens and offensive tackle Thomas Wilder. Beyond the 2027 season — which isn't factored into ESPN's rankings — the Hokies currently sport the No. 6 2027 class on 247Sports.

Virginia Tech enters the 2026 season off the backs of a 3-9 campaign in 2025, its worst mark by winning percentage since the 1992 season. The Hokies lost their first three games to South Carolina (24-13), Vanderbilt (44-20) and Old Dominion (45-26), trailing to the Monarchs 31-0 shortly after halftime. The 0-3 start, Tech's first since the 1987 season, prompted the firing of then-head coach Brent Pry the day after the loss to ODU (Sept. 14). On Nov. 17, Franklin was hired. Pry is back with the staff, but in a defensive coordinator and linebackers coach role.

Two players received All-ACC nods in 2026: defensive tackles Kemari Copeland (All-ACC Third Team) and Kody Huisman (All-ACC Honorable Mention). Huisman will not be with the program next year, having graduated and signed an undrafted free agent contract with the NFL's Buffalo Bills. Copeland, however, returns after a 4.5-sack season that included a three-sack game against Cal Oct. 24.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season starts against VMI on Saturday, Sept. 5, at 7:30 p.m. ET; the clash is set to be carried on the ACC Network.