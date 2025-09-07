Virginia Tech Football: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly from Week 2
The Hokies are off to a start many didn't foresee.
Brent Pry remains winless against SEC opponents as Virginia Tech fell to the Commodores 44-20 at home. His career as the head coach for the Hokies falls to 16-32. Fans cleared out Lane Stadium midway through the second half, and the few Vanderbilt fans in the stadium became the loudest. The morale surrounding this team has reached its lowest since 2022. After back-to-back games with solid first halves, the Hokies can't seem to find their footing coming out of halftime.
Next week's ODU matchup went from a layup to a must-win. Here's the good, the bad, and the ugly clouding over Blacksburg after week two.
The Good: The First Half
This one's on the nose, but it really is the lone positive from the game. The first half was comfortable for the Hokies. They forced a turnover early in the game and rode that momentum throughout the half. Drones were moving around the pocket comfortably. He looked more poised on the ground and controlled the pace of the game.
Defensively, the Commodores couldn't handle the pressure. They were blowing plays up in the backfield. Pavia wasn't having his usual success on the ground. They came out of the half with two turnovers and a 10-point lead. Lane was rocking, and the fans were eager to see the team's first SEC victory in years.
Then, the third quarter started.
The Bad: 34 Unanswered Points
How a 10-point lead turns into one of the worst losses of Pry's tenure is anyone's guess.
The only drive Vanderbilt didn't score was when the knelt the ball. Five straight touchdown drives are not just disappointing; they're haunting. This team knew it wasn't going to be a layup even if they led at the half. They came out of the locker room in front of a roaring crowd looking deflated. Those factors simply don't add up.
There needs to be a change in the locker room. Whether it's a mental issue or schematic, something isn't firing this team up. They look like they're playing not to lose on drives where they need to take over. The run game is night and day post-Bhayshul Tuten. The talent is there, they just haven't found their footing yet. Not having that firepower to rely on in the trenches shows. It's brought up questions about whether this offense or Drones can handle the pressure.
Some would say that's the ugliest part of this matchup, but in reality, it's what lies ahead that's most worrisome.
The Ugly: The Future
Where do the Hokies go from here? This could be an overreaction but its a genuine question.
The ceiling for 2025 has collapsed in two weeks. How this Hokies team competes with top ACC programs is a question that might not be answered. Where this program goes beyond this season is truly in limbo. Pry's future could be in jeopardy as soon as next week. Fans were chanting for his departure heading out of Lane Stadium. The last time the vibes were this negative was Pry's first year.
The Hokies started that season 2-2, and are projected to do the same with ODU and Wofford up next. If they drop to 0-3, kiss the Brent Pry era goodbye. Fans will be calling for his head like never before. But if they win their next two, does the outlook get much better? Those wins could delay the inevitable. In 2022, they didn't win another game until November. 2025 may not be the same, but the fact that these doubts are poking through in week two is scary.
It'd be assuring to say next week could get things back on track. The fact is, no one believes that. No matter how good they look next week, this Vanderbilt loss is going to leave a sour taste in fans' mouths that'll be hard to wash out.