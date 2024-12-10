Virginia Tech Football: Two-Way Athlete Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw Enters Transfer Portal
Blacksburg, Vir -- The Hokies lost another stellar athlete in the transfer portal. Wide receiver-turned-cornerback Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw will enter the portal.
Turner-Bradshaw split time between wide receiver and defensive back after primarily working at wide receiver in 2023. His career stats at Virginia Tech include one reception, nine receiving yards, four carries, 73 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and one punt return for 20 yards.
Per his bio at Virginia Tech Athletics:
"2023: Played in 10 games ... registered four rushing attempts for 73 yards and a touchdown ... had a 14-yard rush vs. Tulane in the Military Bowl (Dec. 27) ... scored a 47-yard touchdown on a reverse vs. NC State (Nov. 18) ... had a nine-yard rush vs. Syracuse (Oct. 26) ... tallied one reception for nine yards at Rutgers (Sept. 16)."
Even though he made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back, Turner-Bradshaw could have been in line for plenty of new playing time at receiver next year. Ali Jennings, Stephen Gosnell, Da'Quan Felton, and Jaylin Lane will have all likely exhausted their last year of eligibility.
Turner-Bradshaw was a three-star prospect out of the 2022 class. 247Sports ranked him as the 46th best athlete in the class and the 20th best player out of Virginia. He graduated from Graham High School in Bluefield, Virginia. Xayvion locked in with Virginia Tech over schools like Notre Dame, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Turner-Bradshaw is the first player listed at wide receiver to enter the transfer portal from Virginia Tech. Xayvion follows Malachi Madison, Ishmael FIndlayter, Khurtiss Perry, Lance Williams, Keli Lawson, Jalen Stroman, Xavier Chaplin, Malachi Thomas, Mose Phillips III, Gunner Givens, and Braelin Moore into the transfer portal.
