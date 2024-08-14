Virginia Tech Football: Virginia Tech Announces White Effect Game Against Rutgers Sept.21
Every season Virginia Tech does a color scheme for its home games and this season is no different as they have announced the "White Effect" game against Rutgers on Sept 21st. Virginia Tech has also announced four other games will have effect games this season a well against Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Clemson.
The point of the "Hokie Effect" games is for fans to show their support for the Hokies and create a vibe where the stadium is just one color to represent togetherness amongst the team. Last summer, Virginia Tech announced their effect games and allowed fans to buy special edition t-shirts to wear to the games. The Hokie Effect games are run by and designed by the Undergraduate Student Senate, which sells gear for fans to wear to the games they select, which are usually the season's biggest games.
Hokie fans have always shown support for their teams, and head coach Brent Pry had this to say about Hokie fans: "Thank you- you're right. I love running out of that tunnel, even when I watch the highlight video of it I get chills. It's special. I think for all of us, you love the competition, you love playing in front of big crowds, you love the excitement of the entrance. so were very fortunate that way." Coach Pry goes on to say: " I think our fans are some of the best in the country. They pack the place, and they're jumping to that tune. We come out of the locker room, and Johnny Cash's "God's Gonna Cut You Down" is just kind of slow playing as you take that walk. By the time you hit that tunnel, man, it's the best. I just try to make sure I don't stumble coming out. That's all."
Virginia Tech has one of the best fan bases in the country and the "White Effect" game should be a fun one to watch as the Hokies have sold that game out and other effect-colored schemed games out this season.