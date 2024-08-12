Virginia Tech Football: Virginia Tech "Fan Day" and Fall Camp
Virginia Tech Football prides itself on giving back to the fans every year and doing its yearly "Fan Day" for fans to come and get autographs from their favorite players. In August of every year, Virginia Tech allows all fans to bring out memorabilia from helmets, jerseys, footballs, etc to get signed and even take pictures with fans of all ages. This is a great way for players to give back to Hokie Nation as well and the players enjoy themselves at the event as well.
Hokies kicker Kyle Lowe had this to say about the annual "Fan Day": "If you look around, I feel like every year it just gets bigger and bigger, it's just one big family. It's awesome to get to talk to people who come out and support us every Saturday."
The main thing Virginia Tech prides itself on is togetherness as said in its Motto "Ut Prosim" Which means (That I May Serve) where Virginia Tech helps better the communities in which they live. Hokies offensive lineman Parker Clement said: "It's great to be out here with the fans on a personal level with, they make the Hokie nation go around so great to support them as they're happy to support us. It's awesome."
Virginia Tech also had scrimmages this week in practice and some players have made strong names for themselves in fall camp so far. Many players have shown some potential making consistent plays for the team and being named by coaches as dominant players in team scrimmages.
Hokies linebacker Jaden Keller had this to say about his fall camp so far: "Yes. I think I'm playing my best football right now. I think taking the coaching, the best I've ever had, I think I'm progressively getting better. And it's not all coaches it's the players watching the film with the coaches, the atmosphere we're building here makes you want to get better every day and makes you want to come in and work and improve your game every day."
Based on the play and the togetherness being shown by the Virginia Tech Football team and the fans I think it safe to say that they are ready for this season. Virginia Tech has a long and storied program and a loyal fan base that gives back to one another. Put that in with a big off-season for the team as a whole, there is no reason for fans not to put faith in the team this season.