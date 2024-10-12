Virginia Tech Football: Who Is the Unsung Hero So Far This Season?
Before the season started, the Hokies team was highly hyped, and many eyes were set on Quarterback Kyron Drones as a dark horse Heisman candidate. Through the first half of the season, we've seen a new face step up to that conversation and his name is Bhayshul Tuten.
Through the first six weeks of this season, Bhayshul Tuten has run for 695 yards, and 9 touchdowns, with a game-yard average of 100.8 yards. The Hokies offense generates a lot of its yardage on the ground as a team averaging 182 rushing yards a game and has accounted for more rushing touchdowns with 13 than passing touchdowns with 8. Tuten recently had a streak of going for 115 rushing yards in four straight games and has scored at least one touchdown in every game this season.
Bhayshul Tuten has also been named to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse by the Louisville Sports Commission. The Hornung Award is presented annually to the most versatile player in college football and Bhayshul has proven that he can be just that, as he is on pace to have more yards and touchdowns than he did last season.
Our very own RJ Schafer had this to say about Bhayshul Tuten being an All-ACC candidate through six games: "Tuten currently is second in the ACC in rushing yards and first in the conference in rushing touchdowns. Since relinquishing the role as the kick returner for the Hokies, Tuten has seen an improved role in the Brent Pry offense, averaging over nineteen carries in the past five games. Tuten has been one of the most reliable running backs in the ACC after not seeing much action in Virginia Tech’s first game against Vanderbilt. Although Tuten will not draw many votes as an all-purpose back as P.J. Prioleau has taken the returner duties, he could still possibly find himself on the All-ACC First Team as a running back."
Bhayshul Tuten is a leader in the team's rushing yards and touchdowns, which has contributed to a lot of the openings for the passing game and run-pass option. If the Hokies figure out a way to turn this season around, I feel like Tuten would continue to be the reason why.