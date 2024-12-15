Virginia Tech Football: Wide Receiver Chance Fitzgerald Becomes Latest Hokie to Enter Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech has been one of the hardest hit teams in the transfer portal and they took another hit today. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Chance FItzgerald announced on social media this morning that he is going to be entering the transfer portal and leaving Blacksburg.
Fitzgerald did not see much time while he was with the Hokies, but Virginia Tech is a team that cannot really afford to keep losing players at this rate. While Fitzgerald did decide to enter the portal, it has not been all bad news this week for Virginia Tech when it comes to the transfer portal. Hokies head coach Brent Pry announced earlier this week that quarterbacks Kyron Drones and Pop Watson are not going to be entering the portal and both will be back next season. Our own RJ Schafer dove deep into what Drones being back means for Virginia Tech in 2025:
"It means a lot of things, but most importantly, Virginia Tech retains their most important offensive player that had some eligibility left. The Hokies lost most of their offensive line, Bhayshul Tuten, and all three of the Hokies’ starting receivers, but Drones will be back.
This comes as Virginia Tech is looking to overhaul the roster in Pry’s fourth year.
Drones’ ability as a quarterback defines what the Virginia Tech offense looks like. The Hokies have ran an offense primarily running the football, and with Da’Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, and other receivers leaving, it’s fair to say the same should be expected. If Drones wasn’t battling an injury this year, he could’ve easily returned his 2023 production of 818 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s averaged 4.4 yards per carry over his collegiate career, and the offense could easily stay similar to the 2024 Hokies.
Drones only passed for 1,562 yards, ten touchdowns, and six interceptions last year. His main selling point is not his arm, but the Hokies are fine with that. Virginia Tech gets to keep its same identity while having Pop Watson learn under a college football veteran."
