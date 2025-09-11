Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry Provides Key Injury Updates Ahead of Week 3
As Virginia Tech prepares for its Week 3 matchup with Old Dominion, head coach Brent Pry addressed the media with several key injury updates. With the Hokies looking to rebound from a shaky 0-2 start to the season, the health of a few contributors could play a pivotal role in how they perform on Saturday.
No. 1: Offensive Line
The offensive line remains banged up, forcing Virginia Tech to lean on a patchwork group up front.
"Right now, we're a patchwork crew out there," Pry said to the media on Wednesday. "We got seven of 10 in the two deep in treatment twice a day. But they getting all they can right now out of practice. We've had to change some tempos up to kind of make sure they get to work and the ID stuff, but we'll be all right come Saturday. Right now, it's a work in progress... you got to have Plan A, Plan B, and even a Plan C, based on who's available and how they're holding up as the game unfolds."
However, Pry expects tight ends coach Brent Davis' group to help with blocking to somewhat alleviate the problem.
"Yeah, Brent's, he's impactful in the run game," Pry said Wednesday. "He and [offensive line coach Matt Moore] have a good relationship. He's coaching the heck out of tight ends, but he's got input from all his years as a play caller and putting together offensive plans. He's got impact in that room."
The most pressing issue right now is the health of Johnny Garrett and Montavious Cunningham.
"Obviously, those two guys are critical." Pry said on Tuesday. "I look out there in that second half, we got three redshirt freshmen against the pretty experienced crew. But Johnny's tough, Mont's tough. If those guys can go, they'll go. Johnny's kind of that left tackle spot. We moved Tomas [Rimac] over, put Aidan [Lynch] at right. We're gonna look at a couple things, but we won't know exactly what we need to do until we know who we have."
No. 2: Wide Receivers
Takye Heath, who started as the Hokies' Week 1 slot receiver against South Carolina, did not take a snap against Vanderbilt; instead, Cameron Seldon assumed his spot as the starting slot receiver.
"He didn't look too good today," Pry said Wednesday. "He tried, he did a few things, but I'd say he'll be a game-time decision."
The day before, which was Sept. 9, Pry remarked at his weekly press conference that Heath was "dinged up" on Sept. 3, the same day he addressed the media.
"Ironically, he got dinged up the day that he spoke to you guys after practice [on. Sept. 3] so we didn't know for sure if he'd be able to play or not," Pry said on Tuesday. "He got a little better as the week went, but not well enough to play. When I spoke to him before the game, he said, 'Coach, I'm an emergency guy, if you need me.' But he wasn't 100%."
Some hopeful news is that fellow wideouts Keylen "Brodie" Adams and Chanz Wiggins appear closer to returning. However, the timetable is for their return to be around the midseason mark.
"Yeah, they're getting closer," Pry said Wednesday. "One of them's closer than the other one, to be honest. I think we'll have them both back midseason, maybe a little bit sooner with one of them. But we're still a couple weeks away."
No. 3: RB Terion Stewart
The main point Wednesday in terms of health surrounding the tailbacks was on Terion Stewart, who missed the opener against the Gamecocks and returned to limited action against Vanderbilt, tallying 10 rushing yards on a trio of carries.
"Yeah, he had a good week," Pry said Wednesday. "He hadn't practiced much and last week was day-by-day. So, now to have a full week with him where he knows he feels good and he's repping should only help us."